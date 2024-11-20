The Canadiens have the best under-24 group in the NHL

We put a lot of faith in young people in Montreal. That’s the principle of rebuilding.

But when things aren’t going well, sometimes you wonder just how worthwhile the plan is. And that’s why TSN’s piece on under-24 groups across the NHL serves as a reminder: the Habs don’t have an ugly future.

Basically, the Canadiens have the best group of players aged 23 and under in the NHL, according to Bell’s platform.

A guy like Nick Suzuki isn’t eligible for the ranking, but Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj are. But both players are not in the club’s top-10, according to TSN.

Cole Caufield is at the top of the list.

Ivan Demidov (second) and Caufield are the only players with an AA rating. None of the Habs’ youngsters are at AAA, which is the maximum TSN offers for grading guys.

Juraj Slafkovsky

Lane Hutson

Jacob Fowler

Kaiden Guhle

But still: the Habs have six prospects/youths with at least an A. That means that the following four players have a grade of A.

The Habs aren’t to be pitied, since many clubs can’t form a top-4 without going to C. And apart from the Red Wings, nobody else has 10 prospects/youngsters with at least one B.

Michael Hage

Joshua Roy

Logan Mailloux

David Reinbacher

In Montreal, here are those with a B.

So there are six guys out of the 10 who aren’t in Montreal yet. Roy and Mailloux have already had some playing time with the Habs and should be back in town this year.

Michael Hage and Jacob Fowler are too good for the NCAA…

Injured David Reinbacher may take longer than the others to arrive. And for those who see the glass half-full, seeing a fifth overall pick at No. 10 speaks volumes about the rest of the pool.

And of course, there’s Demidov. Yes, on paper, the Habs are in good hands.

Almost all of today’s exercises focus on confrontations/duels, whether 1 vs 1 or in mini-groups. A fast-paced, intense session. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 20, 2024

Former Montreal CF head coach Wilfried Nancy named MLS Head Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/SDnZXiGoNH – RDS (@RDSca) November 20, 2024

