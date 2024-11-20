Jim Montgomery is not an assistant, so forget Montréal

Yesterday, the Boston Bruins chose to fire Jim Montgomery. The former Boston coach becomes the first driver to lose his job this season, and let’s just say it’s not exactly a surprise. After all, it’s been rumoured for some time.

The Bruins weren’t living up to expectations, and a change of coach is always easier to make than a major transaction – or questioning the work of your bosses.

The three finalists for 2023 NHL Coach of the Year have all been fired by their respective teams (h/t @DownGoesBrown) pic.twitter.com/olaQIe6j6g – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 19, 2024

The three finalists for Coach of the Year in 2023 have been out of the game ever since.

Even if Montgomery could no longer get the Bruins going, and even if he was criticized by many for his goaltending in the playoffs last season, the fact remains that he’s a good coach.

Renaud Lavoie reminded BPM Sports this morning that Paul Maurice sees him as a formidable opponent in the playoffs. The Panthers’ pilot thinks his teams are well coached and that his defensive system is good.

It’s safe to assume that he won’t have to eat his heart out for too long before finding a job as an NHL pilot. He can wait a few months, since he’ll be paid anyway.

Since Jim Montgomery was hired in the summer of 2022, the Bruins have only had the best record in hockey. Most wins (120), most regulation wins (95), highest winning percentage (.715) … He was fired today. pic.twitter.com/lQ5MesuHwZ – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 19, 2024

His record of 120-41-23 (.715) since he was hired just over two years ago is nothing short of extraordinary. Some club is going to want him sooner rather than later.

What’s next for him?

Also in his column with Gilbert Delorme and Max Lalonde, Renaud Lavoie mentioned that no, Montgomery was not an assistant. He now has the luxury of waiting for a club to sign him up for one of the 32 head coaching positions on the Bettman circuit.

So he doesn’t expect to see Montgomery, who cut his teeth as an assistant in St. Louis after losing his job in Dallas, back in a #2 role any time soon.

Let’s not forget that Renaud Lavoie once said he believed Montgomery would manage the Canadiens one day. But since he probably won’t come as an assistant and Martin St-Louis is here to stay, Montgomery won’t be taking the Habs helm any time soon.

Remember that Michel Therrien already lost his job a few days after seeing the Bruins let go a French-speaking coach (Claude Julien), but I don’t think history will repeat itself.

I don’t think Martin St-Louis has been in any danger since he arrived in town… and things have been going well for the Habs in recent days.

Sports fans I Listen to @mmcguirehockey, Dany Dubé and @LangloisMario discuss various reasons why the tide has turned for the @CanadiensMTL.https://t.co/jza7oQdiNl – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) November 20, 2024

The club and the coach seem to be progressing together, and I can’t see Kent Hughes or Jeff Gorton having enough right now. And that’s even if Montgomery is available right now.

So we’ll see Montgomery’s name circulating around the NHL (Nashville and Pittsburgh are two destinations I’m keeping an eye on), but not necessarily in Montreal. And that’s fine. #TimingIsEverything

Overtime

– The BCHL is tired of losing players to the CHL.

The BCHL in crisis management. https://t.co/nmNjzFUBXC – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) November 20, 2024

– Grand Prix du Canada 2025 : un volet féminin? [98.5 FM]

– To be continued.

No Montembeault or Suzuki in our projected line-up https://t.co/nfE8NpQOW0 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2024

– Max Domi is injured.

The Maple Leafs have placed F Max Domi on IR (lower body) retroactive to November 16. F Nikita Grebenkin has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). – Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 20, 2024

– Too bad.