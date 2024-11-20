Ivan Demidov: SKA won’t let him finish the season in Montreal (and there’s nothing the Habs can do about it)

Let’s talk about Ivan Demidov for a moment.

As you know, Demidov is at the end of his contract in Russia. That’s probably why his coach, Roman Rotenberg, has been treating him as… ordinary.

Putting pressure on a (young) player to stay and punishing him in the meantime is part of the game.Of necessity, everyone is anxious to see what Demidov, who produced well in Russia at age 18 under difficult conditions, can do once he arrives in the NHL.

But it won’t be this year.

According to what Marco D’Amico (Responsible Gambler) reports in connection with the situation, we really shouldn’t expect to see SKA organize so that the Habs can get their prospect in April 2025, i.e. at the end of the season.

The Canadiens know this, but there’s nothing they can do about it.

It’s looking less likely by the day that #GoHabsGo prospect Ivan Demidov will finish the season in Montreal. A source close to the situation breaks down the latest in Demidov’s contractual situation in the KHL below (via @mndamico)https://t.co/9rQOK0fWmk – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 20, 2024

In reality, until SKA says yes to Demidov, he won’t be able to land in North America. Everyone knows that, since he has a KHL contract.

In fact, Marco D’Amico wrote a sentence that speaks volumes about the situation.

Demidov can only leave for the NHL if Roman Rotenberg agrees to terminate his contract with a mutual agreement. – Marco D’Amico

Rotenberg is obviously his coach. And the word on the street is that he won’t let Demidov leave for the NHL this season. That’s his right, given that the youngster has a contract.

With a calendar that ends later than usual in Russia this season (at the end of May), it would take more than ever for the Habs to make a run at the playoffs to see him play with the club without the agreement of his Russian club.

I don’t need to tell you that won’t happen.

The fact that there is no clear transfer process between the two leagues means that young players are somewhat at the mercy of the teams. And SKA has no intention of letting the youngster go.

I don’t think that Kent Hughes, who has to make his way to Russia at some point this autumn or winter, will necessarily convince SKA otherwise. So don’t expect the young man at the end of the season.

Would it have been ideal to see him play a few games in Montreal in April? Of course it would. But does it matter if he makes his debut next October? No, it doesn’t.





