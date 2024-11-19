Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

4 nations: Canadiens goalkeepers are (truly) dreadful this season

 Félix Forget
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
4 nations: Canadiens goalkeepers are (truly) dreadful this season
Credit: Getty Images

Over the past few games, Samuel Montembeault seems to have got his season back on track. After a few very difficult starts, the Canadiens’ goalie has been dominant for a while now, to the point wherehe is one of the NHL’s goalies of the week.

It’s a small sample, but in his last three games, we’ve seen last year’s Montembeault again. And that’s good, especially with Cayden Primeau struggling.

Of course, for Montembeault, winning games with the Habs is everything. That said, Monty also dreams of representing Canada at the 4 Nations Confrontation this winter.

And after his difficult start to the season, we were beginning to wonder if his chances were going up in smoke… except…

When you look at the statistics for Canada’s goalkeepers this season, one thing becomes clear: the country’s goalkeepers are truly appalling this season.

(Credit: Screenshot/QuantHockey)

Seeing guys like Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Stuart Skinner and Tristan Jarry being this bad means that these guys, who were candidates to represent the country, are starting to get out of the running. And in doing so, it opens the door to other porters… including Montembault.

Because if you look at the numbers, you’ll see that despite his season that wasn’t always obvious, he’s one of the country’s elite goalkeepers in 2024-25. Cam Talbot, Logan Thompson and Mackenzie Blackwood have comparable seasons… but none of these guys clearly has a better season than the Habs goalie.

And when you consider that Monty already has experience on the international scene, that plays into his hands in a race that’s looking tight right now.

We know that the rosters are due to be unveiled on December 4, which gives the goalies two weeks to prove they deserve their place on the team. And right now, Montembeault’s big performance, a shutout in front of Kyle Dubas (a Canadiens team executive) yesterday, probably puts him in a good position to be invited.

He’s not having the greatest of seasons… but with such appalling competition, he looks like one of Canada’s best options right now.


Overtime

– Really?

Wow.

– To watch.

– Canada wins against Suriname.

– A first defeat this season for the Cavaliers.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content