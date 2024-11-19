LPHF games broadcast on Prime (and here’s when)Alexe Fortier
If you’re a fan of women’s hockey, good news: games from the 2024-2025 season of the Women’s Professional Hockey League (WPHL) will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. For those who don’t subscribe to the platform, don’t worry: all 90 games will also be available on RDS, TSN and CBC/Radio-Canada.
“The constant visibility and accessibility of LPHF games in partnership with RDS and TSN, CBC/Radio-Canada and Prime Video is a victory for the league, but even more so for our fans in Canada. The make-up of our broadcast schedule reflects a growing interest in women’s hockey, as well as a commitment by our partners to our fans and new audiences to showcase the WCHL on a variety of platforms,” said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the WCHL.
The Montréal Victoire games will be presented exclusively in French on RDS, Radio-Canada via ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV, as well as on Prime Video. One match has yet to be determined for broadcast.