LPHF games broadcast on Prime (and here’s when)

16 live games scheduled!

If you’re a fan of women’s hockey, good news: games from the 2024-2025 season of the Women’s Professional Hockey League (WPHL) will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. For those who don’t subscribe to the platform, don’t worry: all 90 games will also be available on RDS, TSN and CBC/Radio-Canada.

Kicking off on Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m., the Toronto Sceptres take on the Boston Fleet. This opening game, broadcast on CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca, will be the first of 17 Saturday afternoon match-ups on CBC.New this year, Prime Video will broadcast all 16 LPHF Tuesday night games, starting with Tuesday, December 3 at 7 p.m., when the Charge take on the Sceptres. In Canada, the semi-finals will be broadcast exclusively on TSN/RDS and Prime Video.

“The constant visibility and accessibility of LPHF games in partnership with RDS and TSN, CBC/Radio-Canada and Prime Video is a victory for the league, but even more so for our fans in Canada. The make-up of our broadcast schedule reflects a growing interest in women’s hockey, as well as a commitment by our partners to our fans and new audiences to showcase the WCHL on a variety of platforms,” said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the WCHL.

The Montréal Victoire games will be presented exclusively in French on RDS, Radio-Canada via ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV, as well as on Prime Video. One match has yet to be determined for broadcast.

This content was created with the help of AI.