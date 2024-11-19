Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to play with the Laval Rocket

We suspected it was coming, but it’s done.

The Canadiens have traded Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes. He’ll play a few games down there before returning to the NHL.

That’s what the club has just announced.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes in connection with his long-term injury status. The Canadiens have assigned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket on a long-term injury conditioning loan. pic.twitter.com/2Klw2Q7Edy – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2024

He’ll have a chance to find his rhythm at the lower level, as is often the case in baseball. And after a few games, he’ll inevitably be recalled by the Canadiens.

The Québécois missed the first few weeks of the season with a broken leg. He underwent surgery before the club’s practice camp.

