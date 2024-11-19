Skip to content
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to play with the Laval Rocket

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
We suspected it was coming, but it’s done.

The Canadiens have traded Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes. He’ll play a few games down there before returning to the NHL.

That’s what the club has just announced.

He’ll have a chance to find his rhythm at the lower level, as is often the case in baseball. And after a few games, he’ll inevitably be recalled by the Canadiens.

The Québécois missed the first few weeks of the season with a broken leg. He underwent surgery before the club’s practice camp.

Details to follow…

This content was created with the help of AI.

