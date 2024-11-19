Cole Caufield denigrated in favor of Connor McDavid: he responds on Instagram

Connor McDavid didn’t look too good against the Canadiens last night. At least, he didn’t when his club was cleared… and, by necessity, he was too.

But there were moments when he was true to form, making plays that only he knows the secret of.

Over the course of the game, McDavid made the rounds of the offensive zone. And even if there was some frustration at the end of the sequence, he still did something that many people can’t do with the puck.

As you can see, the nhl.discussion account posted the video mentioning that McDavid DANCED on Monday night. The account suggested people go listen to the game on Prime, while adding that it bypassed Caufield.

Why was the #13 of the Habs isolated like that? That’s a good question. After all, two other players failed to slow him down, including defenseman Lane Hutson.

But clearly, on a night when McDavid did nothing in terms of points, Caufield didn’t take kindly to being isolated like that. So he responded to the video a few hours later (after the game, of course) with a peace emoji .

It says what it’s supposed to say.

Although McJesus has more points than Caufield this season (21 vs. 16), the fact remains that with just seven goals, the Oilers captain has five fewer than Cole’s 12.

That’s a big difference. And maybe that’s why the Canadiens player didn’t take to seeing the comment directed at him on his Instagram page, after his game.

I really get the impression that on IG, the account manager decided to promote the NHL by showing that McDavid is capable of getting around a star. It’s the right thing to do.

But it’s also okay to retaliate.

