“From what I hear, David Savard will probably be traded.”

The Canadiens are not, contrary to what I’m reading, #InTheMix right now: they’re last in the East.

Yes, there are only three points separating them from the playoffs, but it’s going to take more than two good games together to convince me that Martin St-Louis’ club can fight for the playoffs.

And it’s not as if the teams ahead of the Habs will all start losing just yet.

So, in a few weeks’ time, we’ll be wondering whether the Habs have what it takes to do what wasn’t necessarily planned a few weeks ago: trade rental players.

David Savard’s name is bound to come up.

The right-handed defenseman is good for the playoffs because he can take a precise chair, as Martin St-Louis would surely say. And opposing teams know it.

On this subject, Marco D’Amico (Responsible Gambler) has done his homework and talked to some people in the business who are of the following opinion: the market will force Kent Hughes to part with Savard.

NHL sources predict David Savard will be a key trade target ahead of the deadline. With his playoff experience, could the @CanadiensMTL move him this season? Read more on Savard’s future via @mndamico https://t.co/mUvnKhAOID – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 19, 2024

If Kent Hughes plays his cards right, a first-round pick is in play → https://t.co/IaL7mJm3R7 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 19, 2024

NHL insiders believe that the very limited number of right-handed defensemen will result in a lot of demand for Savard, who is possibly the most attractive candidate.Will the Oilers be among them? Surely, yes. After all, as I wrote last night , the club wants a defenseman in its mold.

It’s safe to assume that a good old-fashioned overbid could net the Canadiens a first-round pick, although it’s still early to get into the details of what a deal would look like.

Will the fact that he’s relatively unique on the market for rental right-handed defensemen of this calibre mean that he’ll be at the heart of discussions that will take place sooner? Perhaps it will.

Look at Sean Monahan last year…

If the market forces the Canadiens to trade him (it’s easier this year, as a rental player), the end of the season will be even tougher in Montreal. Is that really what the club wants? That’s part of the equation too.

