Arber Xhekaj won’t come out of the line-up if he keeps playing like yesterday

Arber Xhekaj isn’t a perfect player.

He has his shortcomings, and that’s normal because he’s 23 years old and it takes time for a defenseman to reach the top of his game.

But when you see Xhekaj being as useful on the ice as he was yesterday, that’s when you understand why his potential is so interesting.

Since the start of the season, Xhekaj has been inconsistent. He doesn’t play the same way night after night because he’s afraid of hurting his team and that’s why we’ve seen him be less physical at times.

That said, Arber was perfect yesterday against the Oilers: he was good along the boards, he won his battles and he looked like a good National League defenseman.He got back to basics by using his body to hit the opposition, as he finished the game with five checks.The one on Zach Hyman brought energy to the group, as Mike Matheson said in the locker room after the game:When Arber Xhekaj does things the right way, he can have a unique role in the Montreal lineup.

And we know he’s capable of the best… and the worst.

But all this leads me to say that if Xhekaj continues to play the way he did last night, he won’t come out of the line-up again.

In fact, Martin St-Louis will have no reason to leave him out if he knows his defenseman can help him win games, as he did against the mighty Edmonton Oilers.It remains to be seen whether Xhekaj will be able to keep up the momentum.

He’s confident right now – and it shows – but he’ll become even more dangerous (and useful) if his confidence only skyrockets.

