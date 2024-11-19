Skip to content
The Canadiens could use a player like Martin Necas right now.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
This summer, the Canadiens tried to acquire Martin Necas.

The forward had asked the Hurricanes to trade him because he wasn’t happy with his role in Carolina, and clubs lined up for his services.

The interest was there: Pierre LeBrun told BPM Sports that no fewer than 28 teams called the Canes to talk about the forward…

But taking a step back, we realize that Kent Hughes should have followed his instincts and pushed harder to get him out of Carolina.

Because right now, the Canadiens could use a player like Martin Necas.

The forward has collected at least one point in his last 13 games…

He has 30 points (eleven goals) in just 17 games, and became the first player in Hurricanes history to collect so many points in his first 17 games of the season…

He now ranks third among NHL scorers, behind Nathan MacKinnon (34 points) and Kirill Kaprizov (31 points)…

Necas is truly having the season of his career:

All this comes at a time when the Canadiens are looking for ways to score more goals.

It seems to me that a player of Necas’ calibre would help Martin St-Louis breathe a little easier… And maybe it would also have given some players more support.

Of course, it’s easy to say that Kent Hughes missed out today because we didn’t know Necas was going to explode like that.

It’s often said that the best deals are the ones you don’t make… And in this case, that applies to the Carolina Hurricanes as opposed to the Canadiens.

That said, knowing that the Hurricanes’ GM (Eric Tulsky) is happy to have kept him with the organization comes as no surprise.

Tulsky told Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic) that he had received some interesting offers for his player, but that none of them were worth sacrificing Necas’ talent :

A missed opportunity for Kent Hughes.

Remember that Martin Necas, who heard a lot about Montreal and made no secret of his affection for the city over the summer, finally signed a two-year contract ($6.5 million per season) with the Hurricanes.

Kent Hughes will be eligible for re-signing in the summer of 2026, while Necas will be free as a bird if he doesn’t extend his contract in Carolina.

But at that point, the player will cost a lot more if he continues to dominate the league as he’s doing right now…


This content was created with the help of AI.

