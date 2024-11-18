See Alex Newhook’s new Montreal penthouse

A hockey player established in the NHL has the means to achieve his ambitions. Alex Newhook is one of them.

The Canadiens’ forward, who is (somewhat) redeeming his difficult start to the season, is in the second year of a four-year contract that pays him $2.9 million per season.

And as Martin Jolicoeur (Journal de Montréal) reports, the Maritime-born forward has bought himself a $1.25 million penthouse within walking distance of the Bell Centre, in the Cité du Multimédia. Good thing it wasn’t DLC who first said out loud where he lives…

A Canadiens player gets a three-storey penthouse in the Cité du Multimédia(@JolicoeurNews) https://t.co/r6OnF4gXag – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) November 16, 2024

The condo has three floors and was initially on sale for nearly $100,000 more than the $1.25 million it went for. And when you see the pictures, it’s clear that it’s a beautiful place and probably justifies the original asking price.

I particularly like the private rooftop terrace. The view is something else.

Since the condo was sold just prior to 2019, it’s clear that the interior is modern and up to date. The images speak volumes.

The middle floor, with the piano, is magnificent.There seem to be lots of windows in the building, which will brighten things up. Except on winter evenings, when the sun sets very early: no windows will make a difference then.

There’s plenty of space in the house.

If Newhook bought such a penthouse, it means he’s settling in better and better in the city. Is there a link with his difficult first month, then his better performances over the last two weeks? Hard to say.

But one thing’s for sure: he’ll be settling in just fine.

