Have the Senators failed the rebuild?Pierre Blais
After a few hopeful seasons, we can now wonder whether the Ottawa Senators have simply plateaued, or whether the rebuild has failed.
Slow start...
The Ottawa Senators are off to a slow start. Barely at .500, they languish at the bottom of the Eastern standings in the company of the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens.
The Sens have been searching for a long time...
And these teams have been comparing themselves for a long time: since 2017-18, these three teams have accumulated two playoff appearances out of a possible 21! In the Sens’ case, the last appearance was in 2017…
It's all talk in Ottawa...
Not surprisingly, with another poor start to the season, media is on fire…
Tim Stützle
Individually, Tim Stützle is doing its best, with 20 points in his first 15 games.
Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk also maintained an interesting average of just over a point per game.
Big guns
But while the big guns are producing quite well offensively, the collective effort isn’t paying off!
Claude Giroux
Contractually, the team isn’t necessarily in a bad position, with all its big guns signed for a few seasons, apart from Claude Giroux.
Sign him again?
We shouldn’t be surprised to see the forward sign a smaller contract to extend his stay in the nation’s capital. He’s 36, after all.
Little room for manoeuvre
And that’s the kind of signing the Sens will have to try in the near future: the team doesn’t have much wiggle room, and six players can count on contracts of around $8M per season for the next few years.
Adam Gaudette
Is this guy’s depth already part of the 24-25 lineup? Adam Gaudette, with his $775,000 salary, partly fits that definition. He collected 7 points in his first 12 games.
David Perron
The same is true of David Perron, an experienced forward signed relatively cheaply, but who failed to pick up a point in his first games of the season.
Linus Ullmark
In front of the net, Linus Ullmark isn’t living up to expectations at the moment, with his efficiency rate below .900. A sad fact, but perhaps the Senators have simply failed to rebuild…