Rumor: David Savard in Edmonton

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
American Thanksgiving isn’t here yet, but we can already conclude that the Canadiens won’t be making the playoffs.

From there, you have to wonder what Kent Hughes will do. Clearly, he won’t be looking for short-term solutions to “fix” the club this season. But are long-term additions on the table?

It depends on the price.

But above all, we’ll have to ask ourselves whether the GM will want to liquidate any players to make the end of the season even more painful. And if so, which players could leave Montreal?

One name that’s sure to come up is David Savard. The defenseman stabilizes the Habs’ defense, and without him, it’s clear that a lot of guys would be pulling even harder in their zone.

But at the same time, if he’s a good value on the market, we agree that Hughes could be tempted to take a player whose days are numbered in Montreal anyway.

And on this subject, David Pagnotta mentions that the Edmonton Oilers are the kind of club that could be interested in Savard.

The problem with all this is that the season has only just begun. The “logical” time for teams to make trades hasn’t really started yet.

Apart from Lars Eller recently, it’s been quiet on the market.

The Oilers will have their sights set on a defenseman in the Savard mold. But the price will have to be right. The Québécois will have to be healthy. He’ll have to fit under Edmonton’s payroll. He’ll have to have a good season. The Oilers will have to want him at the expense of other players.

I have a feeling that Kent Hughes’ phone won’t just be ringing off the hook in Alberta for Savard, if all goes well. And let’s not forget that if the Habs play their cards right, the gang at The Fourth Period believes in a first-round pick in return for Savard.


Extension

– The fact that Savard is healthy enough to play tonight against the Oilers can’t hurt Kent Hughes if he really wants to trade his veteran to Western Canada. The Habs blanked the Oilers 3-0.

– Savard is at the end of his contract. He has a salary impact of $3.5 million.

This content was created with the help of AI.

