Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) attends the Canadiens’ game against the Oilers

In a few days’ time, the four countries in the Tournament of Nations will have to send in their official line-ups.

In the meantime, we can expect several executives to be present at games in which their NHL team is not playing.

Such is the case with Kyle Dubas (Penguins), one of Team Canada’s executives, who is at the Habs game.

@penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is attending the @CanadiensMTL and @EdmontonOilers game tonight. I’m whispering in my ear that he’s here for Team Canada as he’s part of the management group for the 4 Nations showdown. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 19, 2024

According to Renaud Lavoie, he’s here for Team Canada, obviously. The Penguins aren’t playing tonight.

So Dubas is recruiting, and he’ll need to know if Connor McDavid really deserves to be on Team Canada. No kidding, he’s probably at the Bell Centre to see Samuel Montembeault in action. After all, despite a roller-coaster season, the Québécois is certainly in the conversation to be one of Canada’s goalies.

Aside from Montembeault with the Canadiens, Nick Suzuki is the other Canadian who could be in line for a starting spot.With the Oilers, McDavid already has a spot, but the same cannot be said for Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard.

Stuart Skinner, a goaltender who has often been linked with the Canadiens, is another Dubas would surely have liked to see in action. Unfortunately, he’s watching from the bench, as he’ll be Calvin Pickard’s assistant tonight.

Overtime

– “If David Pastrnak was able to warm the bench for a period in Boston, don’t tell me Kirby Dach can’t watch a game from the bridge on any given night.”

– Deserved.

Paul Skenes will aim to add to his collection Wednesday with the Cy Young. https://t.co/XRzRvfS829 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 19, 2024

– Another battle for Mathieu Olivier.

HOT start in Boston Jeffrey Viel and Mathieu Olivier drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/tXoZJ9KcRr – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2024

– Very funny.