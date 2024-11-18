Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) attends the Canadiens’ game against the Oilers

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) attends the Canadiens’ game against the Oilers
Credit: Getty Images

In a few days’ time, the four countries in the Tournament of Nations will have to send in their official line-ups.

In the meantime, we can expect several executives to be present at games in which their NHL team is not playing.

Such is the case with Kyle Dubas (Penguins), one of Team Canada’s executives, who is at the Habs game.

According to Renaud Lavoie, he’s here for Team Canada, obviously. The Penguins aren’t playing tonight.

So Dubas is recruiting, and he’ll need to know if Connor McDavid really deserves to be on Team Canada. No kidding, he’s probably at the Bell Centre to see Samuel Montembeault in action. After all, despite a roller-coaster season, the Québécois is certainly in the conversation to be one of Canada’s goalies.

Aside from Montembeault with the Canadiens, Nick Suzuki is the other Canadian who could be in line for a starting spot.

With the Oilers, McDavid already has a spot, but the same cannot be said for Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard.

Stuart Skinner, a goaltender who has often been linked with the Canadiens, is another Dubas would surely have liked to see in action. Unfortunately, he’s watching from the bench, as he’ll be Calvin Pickard’s assistant tonight.


Overtime

– “If David Pastrnak was able to warm the bench for a period in Boston, don’t tell me Kirby Dach can’t watch a game from the bridge on any given night.”

– Deserved.

– Another battle for Mathieu Olivier.

– Very funny.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content