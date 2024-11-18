Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) attends the Canadiens’ game against the Oilers

Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) attends the Canadiens’ game against the OilersRaphael Simard
In a few days’ time, the four countries in the Tournament of Nations will have to send in their official line-ups.
Such is the case with Kyle Dubas (Penguins), one of Team Canada’s executives, who is at the Habs game.
@penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is attending the @CanadiensMTL and @EdmontonOilers game tonight. I’m whispering in my ear that he’s here for Team Canada as he’s part of the management group for the 4 Nations showdown. @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 19, 2024
According to Renaud Lavoie, he’s here for Team Canada, obviously. The Penguins aren’t playing tonight.
So Dubas is recruiting, and he’ll need to know if Connor McDavid really deserves to be on Team Canada. No kidding, he’s probably at the Bell Centre to see Samuel Montembeault in action. After all, despite a roller-coaster season, the Québécois is certainly in the conversation to be one of Canada’s goalies.
Stuart Skinner, a goaltender who has often been linked with the Canadiens, is another Dubas would surely have liked to see in action. Unfortunately, he’s watching from the bench, as he’ll be Calvin Pickard’s assistant tonight.
