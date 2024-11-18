Molson unveils a beer bearing the effigy of Pierre Houde

Shea Weber was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In addition to the former defenseman, another very familiar name was inducted. It’s the excellent play-by-play man Pierre Houde.

The Canadiens pay tribute to Pierre Houde with a beer in his likeness! ( : IG/lucgelinas) pic.twitter.com/HpK7mTL2Ao – Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) November 18, 2024

For the occasion, the Canadiens paid tribute to Houde in their own way.

In fact, some Molson beers feature Pierre’s face and a congratulatory message.

Nice bottles, all in all!

On X (formerly Twitter), Geoff Molson republished the 5 à 7 post and congratulated Pierre Houde himself on his work. And of course, he didn’t miss the opportunity to praise one of his companies…

All over the media, the team’s commentator was praised for his work and photos of the beautiful bottle were published.

Even Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports), who is a direct competitor of Houde (RDS).

In Quebec, there’s no one who doesn’t love Pierre Houde.

In fact, he will be honoured before tonight’s game against the Oilers for his induction into the Hall of Fame and for his Foster Hewitt Award, a distinction given to a member of the radio and television industry who has distinguished himself through his contribution to the hockey community.

Overtime

– Long absence ahead for him.

Mike Reilly is set to undergo a heart procedure that will rule him out indefinitely. The issue was found during post-concussion tests, but his heart condition is unrelated to the injury he suffered. Lou Lamoriello says what transpired was “a blessing in disguise.” pic.twitter.com/tTzAj3YKF9 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2024

– An excellent future support plumber.

Ivan Demidov is a goon pic.twitter.com/LLtVqz33FR – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2024

– Should the Canadiens pick him up?

The Blue Jackets and David Jiricek appear to be at a cross-roads, but what does the defenseman represent as a prospect? Former scout Jason Bukala offers some analysis. https://t.co/11ftpOWyNe – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2024

– Martin St-Louis doesn’t manage all his players in the same way.

“You don’t manage all players the same way.” I asked Martin St-Louis this morning if he considered managing all players who disappoint the same way he did with Juraj Slafkovsky on Saturday. Full answer here: pic.twitter.com/GHB5ekI6FQ – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 18, 2024

– That pretty much sums up the Cowboys season.

A piece of metal became loose and fell to the AT&T Stadium field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made… – Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2024

– The question arises.