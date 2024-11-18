Skip to content
Molson unveils a beer bearing the effigy of Pierre Houde

 Raphael Simard
Shea Weber was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In addition to the former defenseman, another very familiar name was inducted. It’s the excellent play-by-play man Pierre Houde.

For the occasion, the Canadiens paid tribute to Houde in their own way.

In fact, some Molson beers feature Pierre’s face and a congratulatory message.

Nice bottles, all in all!

On X (formerly Twitter), Geoff Molson republished the 5 à 7 post and congratulated Pierre Houde himself on his work. And of course, he didn’t miss the opportunity to praise one of his companies…

All over the media, the team’s commentator was praised for his work and photos of the beautiful bottle were published.

Even Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports), who is a direct competitor of Houde (RDS).

In Quebec, there’s no one who doesn’t love Pierre Houde.

In fact, he will be honoured before tonight’s game against the Oilers for his induction into the Hall of Fame and for his Foster Hewitt Award, a distinction given to a member of the radio and television industry who has distinguished himself through his contribution to the hockey community.


This content was created with the help of AI.

