Corey Perry wants to play until he’s 45

Corey Perry is not the player he used to be.

We’re still talking about a guy who once scored 50 goals and averaged 65-70 points per season when he was in his prime.

The veteran has been in a depth role for a few years now, and he’s doing his job well.

We knew him in Montreal as a true leader and he still has those qualities.

It’s not for nothing, after all, that he was able to sign a new one-year contract ($1.15M) with the Oilers this summer.

But Perry is 39 years old, and players that age usually start thinking about retirement. It’s quite the opposite for the former Habs star, who wants to play until he’s 45.

At least, that’s what we learn from an article by Dave Lévesque. Perry will celebrate his 40th birthday next May:

This season, Perry has collected three goals and one assist.

Still, he’s not as productive… But he’s still played in every Oilers game so far (18) and is still capable of being useful to a National League club.

That said, it remains to be seen whether he has enough in the tank to play another five years.

Five years is a long time… And when an athlete passes forty, the body often doesn’t keep up.

Which is normal, of course.

But what can help him is that Perry doesn’t need to score 15 goals a season to help a team. His voice in the dressing room is important because he’s won… And because he’s always ready to go to war for his teammates.

Anyway. All this to say that Perry wants to play for a long time to come… And that it wouldn’t surprise me to see him be able to do so.

