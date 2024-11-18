Bérubé comes to Reaves’ defense: “In my opinion, he’s a clean player”.

Ryan Reaves decided to make news for all the wrong reasons this weekend.

He delivered a brutal blow to Darnell Nurse’s head, and the images are chilling.

Especially when you see Nurse’s head banging on the ice after the blow:

I hadn’t seen the Ryan Reaves check on Darnell Nurse.

Huge impact to the head.

Maple Leafs player suspended 5 games pic.twitter.com/y1EJwDhZQv – Jeudepuissance (@jeudepuissance) November 18, 2024

The NHL has decided to act on the matter by suspending Ryan Reaves for a total of five games.

Not enough in my opinion, but hey. I don’t work for the NHL.

But when Craig Berube saw his player being criticized on social networks for his disgusting hit, he came to Ryan Reaves’ defense.

And the Leafs’ coach sounds crazy: he said he doesn’t think Reaves is a dirty player.

He’s not a sneaky player. In my opinion, he’s a clean player. – Craig Bérubé

Oh, right! I forgot…

According to Bérubé, it’s “not like Reaves wants to hit him in the head”.

Is the Leafs coach blind? I’m asking for a friend…

Despite his past reprehensible actions…https://t.co/ZVSNhzvEK7 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 18, 2024

If not, maybe he should go see an optometrist for an eye exam!I will always respect a coach who comes to the defense of his player.

But perhaps Bérubé should have taken the opportunity to avoid that comment.

Ryan Reaves isn’t a bastard player, but this is already the fourth suspension of his career. Right…

After all, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen him act like a caveman on the ice. Here’s a good example:

#Vegas Ryan Reaves with a dirty cheap shot. @NHLPlayerSafety needs to respond but it’s anyone’s guess if they will pic.twitter.com/imIS3i6u9z – Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 29, 2021

Craig Bérubé wasn’t about to throw his player under the bus. His club still managed to win against the Oilers, regardless.

But on the other hand… It’s illogical to see him defending a player whose reputation is well established.

Ryan Reaves has been in the NHL for almost 15 years and he’s never changed his style…

Overtime

– Stankoven is having quite a season.

Checking in on the rookies! Who do you think will take home the Calder Memorial Trophy at this year’s #NHLAwards? More from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/eWhtEYqxOU pic.twitter.com/Fk93KzVpJC – NHL (@NHL) November 18, 2024

– Hum…

Let’s play a little game! Tell me what you THINK these players could bring to the #Habs via trade (immediately or at the deadline). Matheson (12 in 18)

Savard (4 in 17)

Dvorak (7 in 18)

Armia (8 in 18)

Evans (8 in 18)#Habs #Canadiens – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) November 18, 2024

– Sick.

If you challenge Yands to a parking lot fight be ready for the tin foil knuckles https://t.co/H2asmmmKUm pic.twitter.com/60IsXzLsel – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 18, 2024

– It’s going to be tough tonight. 5-1 Oilers.