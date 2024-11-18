Skip to content
Bérubé comes to Reaves’ defense: “In my opinion, he’s a clean player”.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Ryan Reaves decided to make news for all the wrong reasons this weekend.

He delivered a brutal blow to Darnell Nurse’s head, and the images are chilling.

Especially when you see Nurse’s head banging on the ice after the blow:

The NHL has decided to act on the matter by suspending Ryan Reaves for a total of five games.

Not enough in my opinion, but hey. I don’t work for the NHL.

But when Craig Berube saw his player being criticized on social networks for his disgusting hit, he came to Ryan Reaves’ defense.

And the Leafs’ coach sounds crazy: he said he doesn’t think Reaves is a dirty player.

He’s not a sneaky player. In my opinion, he’s a clean player. – Craig Bérubé

Oh, right! I forgot…

According to Bérubé, it’s “not like Reaves wants to hit him in the head”.

Is the Leafs coach blind? I’m asking for a friend…

If not, maybe he should go see an optometrist for an eye exam!

I will always respect a coach who comes to the defense of his player.

But perhaps Bérubé should have taken the opportunity to avoid that comment.

Ryan Reaves isn’t a bastard player, but this is already the fourth suspension of his career. Right…

After all, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen him act like a caveman on the ice. Here’s a good example:

Craig Bérubé wasn’t about to throw his player under the bus. His club still managed to win against the Oilers, regardless.

But on the other hand… It’s illogical to see him defending a player whose reputation is well established.

Ryan Reaves has been in the NHL for almost 15 years and he’s never changed his style…


Overtime

– Stankoven is having quite a season.

– Hum…

– Sick.

– It’s going to be tough tonight. 5-1 Oilers.

This content was created with the help of AI.

