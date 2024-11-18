Brett Kulak “calls out” Carey Price about morning practices at the Bell Centre

When the Canadiens play in Montreal, they practice in the morning at the Bell Centre, not at the training complex in Brossard.

It’s the same for most NHL teams. When a club plays at home, it normally practices that morning on its home ice.

But that hasn’t always been the case with the Habs. In fact, it hasn’t been that way for long…

Anthony Martineau met with Brett Kulak in the lead-up to tonight’s game, and Kulak told him that, back in the day, players used to wonder when they were going to start practicing at the Bell Centre on the morning of a game.

At the time, practices were still held in Brossard even though the Habs were playing that evening… And Kulak explained why this was the case.

– Anthony Martineau

Kulak: “2 years ago, some of the guys asked when we were going to start holding morning practices at the Bell Centre instead of in Brossard. I told them that as long as Carey (Price) was going to be there, they’d better be patient! He had the power… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 18, 2024

The reason is simple, by the way. Her name is Carey Price:What you need to know is that Carey Price lived not far from the practice complex in Brossard.

That way, he’d be able to get home faster for the evening game.

But after seeing Kulak call out his former teammate, it makes you realize how important Price’s voice was within the team and within the organization.

He was the club’s superstar for many years, the one on the big salary… And the Canadiens’ management wanted to make sure he was happy and satisfied in Montreal.

That’s normal, and we often see it elsewhere in the sport. Organizations do everything they can to make their star players comfortable, because it can bring concrete results.

When athletes are happy, they’re even more motivated… #SpecialTreatment

