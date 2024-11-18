SKA match: A pass for Demidov, but Kuznetsov stole the show

Ivan Demidov and the St. Petersburg SKA were in action today.

To begin with, the Canadiens’ prospect started the game on his team’s 4th line.

Ivan Demidov will be on the 4th line again today. SKA takes on Amur at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/2LZ95fW8WA – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2024

Ivan Demidov’s shot is deflected off his teammate but at least he gets an assist pic.twitter.com/jxaMlXFjc2 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2024

His usual partner, Evgeny Kuznetsov, was on the first line:The first period was fairly quiet.Demidov spent a total of 5:14 on the ice in six appearances and fired two shots on goal. Nothing too spectacular, then.But in the second period, things started to change.The forward collected his 20th point of the campaign when his shot was deflected from the slot:

The rest of Demidov’s game was pretty ordinary.

He was penalized for roughing at the end of the second frame and barely touched the ice for the rest of the game.In the end, he made 14 appearances on the ice and finished the game with 9:54 of playing time, one assist and two shots on goal. He now has 20 points in 29 KHL games this season.

I can’t wait to see if Roman Rotenberg uses him a bit more in the next SKA duel…

But it was Evgeny Kuznetsov who stole the show.

The former Capitals and Hurricanes player pulled a real rabbit out of his hat, scoring “a Michigan goal”… Direct from the enclave.

No, it’s not a prank.

And no, I didn’t think it was possible either:

What in the name of KUZY BIRD WAS THAT?! pic.twitter.com/akVqPNXbIA – KHL (@khl_eng) November 18, 2024

Kuz then went for his classic bird-on-the-ice celebration.

The sequence couldn’t have ended any better, hehe.

On a serious note, this is definitely one of the most creative goals we’ve seen in recent years. Kuznetsov worked his magic and the result is fantastic.

We’re going to see this goal in the games of the year, and there’s no doubt about it.

In Overtime

