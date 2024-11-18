SKA match: A pass for Demidov, but Kuznetsov stole the show

SKA match: A pass for Demidov, but Kuznetsov stole the showMarc-Olivier Cook
To begin with, the Canadiens’ prospect started the game on his team’s 4th line.
Ivan Demidov will be on the 4th line again today.
SKA takes on Amur at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/2LZ95fW8WA
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2024
Ivan Demidov’s shot is deflected off his teammate but at least he gets an assist pic.twitter.com/jxaMlXFjc2
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 18, 2024
The rest of Demidov’s game was pretty ordinary.
I can’t wait to see if Roman Rotenberg uses him a bit more in the next SKA duel…
The former Capitals and Hurricanes player pulled a real rabbit out of his hat, scoring “a Michigan goal”… Direct from the enclave.
No, it’s not a prank.
And no, I didn’t think it was possible either:
What in the name of KUZY BIRD WAS THAT?! pic.twitter.com/akVqPNXbIA
– KHL (@khl_eng) November 18, 2024
The sequence couldn’t have ended any better, hehe.
On a serious note, this is definitely one of the most creative goals we’ve seen in recent years. Kuznetsov worked his magic and the result is fantastic.
We’re going to see this goal in the games of the year, and there’s no doubt about it.
In Overtime
– Kasperi Kapanen on the waivers. Should Kent Hughes claim him?
Kapanen (STL) on waivers
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 18, 2024
– Reminder: there are six games tonight in the National League.
HOCKEY: Six games on the menu in the @NHL on Monday night…
Former @ForeursVD Anthony Richard in search of a fifth straight game with at least one point as his Flyés host Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin and the Avalanche at 7 p.m. (ET)
Connor, Leon and the gang… pic.twitter.com/KCsbwIBbAt
– Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) November 18, 2024
– About time.
Giants’ benching Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito further indictment of Joe Schoen’s QB mismanagement. @PLeonardNYDN https://t.co/bMZ8cbwNHq
– NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) November 18, 2024
– Coming up.
Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia are notable additions this year. https://t.co/afRJZZdd3F
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 18, 2024