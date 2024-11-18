Arber Xhekaj would fight Jake Paul “for $20M”

Much has been written about Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul.

If there’s one thing Paul is being criticized for, it’s the fact that he fought a 58-year-old man. I won’t throw the first stone at him because I wouldn’t want to face Tyson at any age, but I understand the criticism.

The jokes about Paul, who won last Friday, are numerous. Here’s one of them.

BREAKING: Jake Paul has called out Joe Biden for his next fight pic.twitter.com/8bQCRxLm0F – Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) November 16, 2024

At this morning’s practice, Anthony Martineau decided to ask Arber Xhekaj, on the heels of Friday night’s fight, this: would you say yes to a fight against Jake Paul?

And the main man said that for $20 million, he’d say yes. However, he thinks he’d be too fresh for Paul.

Me to Arber Xhekaj: “What do you do if Jake Paul offers you a fight?” Xhekaj: “For 20 million, I’d go (laughs). But I’m probably too fresh for him!” – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 18, 2024

Remember that Mike Tyson received $20 million for his fight, even though he didn’t win. That’s a hefty sum for a fight that isn’t tied to a specific title.

Obviously, it was a fun fight .

And of course, Jake Paul isn’t going to want to fight Arber Xhekaj, who isn’t exactly Mike Tyson material. Not outside Montreal, anyway.

And above all, Xhekaj is still young…

Arber Xhekaj (also) wasn’t a big fan of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight… pic.twitter.com/np8gq1XiCl – RDS (@RDSca) November 17, 2024

Remember that on Saturday, the Canadiens’ Sheriff fought for the first time this (regular) season and gave a better fight than Tyson and Paul. It wasn’t the same context, but hey.

Anyway, it’s not going to happen. It’s just for fun.

Overtime

– Of note.

– Just this.

According to Serge Savard, a rebuild without assets can take 8 to 10 years. Full details of his appearance on Le Forum HERE https://t.co/TCptulRdkA pic.twitter.com/KmsAdHC6wV – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 18, 2024

– Obviously.

He’s far from indifferent to the 4 Nations Tournament.https://t.co/YXC5fjJ8mh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 18, 2024

– When will the captain return?

We should hear from Leafs coach Craig Berube shortly. Don’t expect Matthews to be lineup on Wednesday. Light schedule so makes sense to take advantage of extra time to rest/heal. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 18, 2024

– To be continued.