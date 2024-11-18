Skip to content
David Savard is back in practice

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

Saturday night brought a surprise: David Savard didn’t play.

Yet he had taken part in the morning practice a few hours before. And even though we know that he’s more prone to injury (he’s a veteran who puts his body at the service of the team) than the others, there were no clues that night.

All we know is that his upper body was involved.

Yesterday, Savard was unable to train because of his upper-body injury, but this morning, the veteran is on the ice at the Bell Centre on the heels of the day’s practice.

This may mean he’ll be playing tonight, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

It’s worth noting that Savard isn’t the only player we’ve been keeping an eye on on the heels of practice. Guys like Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Patrik Laine, who are progressing towards a return to action, are also under the microscope.

And once again, both were on the ice this morning.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re at 100%, of course. But in the last few days, they’ve also been practicing. So they’re making good progress, which is good news.

Details to come…

This content was created with the help of AI.

