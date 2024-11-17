Skip to content
Top-5: Ryan Reaves ejected for violent shoulder blow to the head

 Mathis Therrien
There were 12 games in the National Hockey League yesterday.

So there were plenty of goals and plenty of action.

Without further ado, here’s what caught our eye.

1. Ryan Reaves ejected for his hit on Darnell Nurse

The Edmonton Oilers were in Toronto last night to take on the Maple Leafs before heading to the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday night.

This kind of confrontation between two highly talented Canadian teams always puts on a great show, and once again yesterday, we weren’t disappointed.

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime victory was somewhat tarnished by a horrific blow to Darnell Nurse’s head by Ryan Reaves.

The Leafs’ forward slammed his shoulder into Nurse’s head and was ejected from the game, while Nurse did not return to the game.

Honestly, it’s very dirty on Reaves’ part, and I can well imagine he’ll be suspended for at least a few games. We’ll keep an eye on that today.

As for the game itself, it was Mitch Marner who gave the Leafs the win in overtime.

2. Jets suffer second straight loss for first time this season

The Winnipeg Jets have been virtually perfect since the start of the season, with 30 points in 17 games and only two losses prior to yesterday.

However, last night, while in Florida to face the Stanley Cup champion Panthers, the Jets suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat.

Getting shut out and dominated like that is a first for the Jets this season, who also suffered a second consecutive loss for the first time this season.

They also lost to the Lightning 4-1 two days ago.

In short, the fairy tale is probably coming to an end for the Jets.

Note that in the win, Sam Reinhart had three assists, extending his streak of games with at least one point to 10, as he has 16 points (eight goals and eight assists) during this stretch.

3. Penguins win, despite a sick team

It was a rather special situation last night, when just before their home game against the San Jose Sharks, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Kris Letang would not play due to illness, and that the rest of the team represented a pre-game decision.

So there was some question as to whether the Penguins would be able to play, but in the end, it all worked out, and the Penguins played the game being I guess all sick.

The beauty of it all is that, despite their poor start to the season, the Penguins were able to overcome this ordeal and find a way to win 4-3 in a shootout against the Sharks.

Note that in defeat, Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, giving him eight this season.

4. Martin Necas extends his streak of games with at least one point to 12

Here’s one who’s really surprised everyone this season.

All summer long, Martin Necas was linked to major trade rumors, even involving the Canadiens, but in the end, the Czech forward stayed in Carolina.

Since the start of the season, Necas has been the Hurricanes’ best player, producing at a blistering pace that ranks him 5th in the entire NHL.

In fact, last night, Necas picked up an assist in the Canes’ 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, extending his point streak to 12 games.

He now has 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists) in that streak.

He picked up an assist on Sebastian Aho’s goal last night.

5. Anthony Richard has six points in five games

Since being inserted into the Flyers lineup, Anthony Richard has managed to stay in the lineup night after night.

The Québécois is currently on an excellent run, with six points in five games this season, and at least one point in his last four games.

He registered two assists yesterday in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Six points in a season is a personal best for Richard, to whom we truly wish the best.

Let’s hope for his sake that it continues.

Note that Matvei Michkov also picked up two assists last night, making it 15 points (six goals and nine assists) in 16 games.


Overtime

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s program: four games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

This content was created with the help of AI.

