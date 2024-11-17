Top-5: Ryan Reaves ejected for violent shoulder blow to the head

Top-5: Ryan Reaves ejected for violent shoulder blow to the headMathis Therrien
This kind of confrontation between two highly talented Canadian teams always puts on a great show, and once again yesterday, we weren’t disappointed.
Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime victory was somewhat tarnished by a horrific blow to Darnell Nurse’s head by Ryan Reaves.
The Leafs’ forward slammed his shoulder into Nurse’s head and was ejected from the game, while Nurse did not return to the game.
Ryan Reaves receives a 5-minute match penalty for this hit on Darnell Nurse. pic.twitter.com/hVZN9FJpRY
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024
Honestly, it’s very dirty on Reaves’ part, and I can well imagine he’ll be suspended for at least a few games. We’ll keep an eye on that today.
MITCH MARNER WINS IT
His 200th career NHL goal wins the game in @Energizer overtime for the @MapleLeafs! pic.twitter.com/AlYYg49BFm
– NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2024
Sasha Barkov scores the Cats fourth straight of the night. pic.twitter.com/ZUbPHSP6WE
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024
Reino has picked up right where he left off! pic.twitter.com/DTuroxrCEk
– NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2024
Coach Sullivan confirms that Kris Letang will not play tonight (illness) and the rest of the roster is a game-time decision.
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 16, 2024
Evgeni Malkin ices it in Round 5 of the shootout for the Pens pic.twitter.com/NQDX9dMvGu
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2024
Here’s one who’s really surprised everyone this season.
Since the start of the season, Necas has been the Hurricanes’ best player, producing at a blistering pace that ranks him 5th in the entire NHL.
In fact, last night, Necas picked up an assist in the Canes’ 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, extending his point streak to 12 games.
You can’t spell Canes without Necas pic.twitter.com/iTe0PwetPX
– NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2024
He picked up an assist on Sebastian Aho’s goal last night.
Five-word phrases you love to hear:
– I love you so much
– Sebastian Aho power-play goal pic.twitter.com/3Bztw5WIko
– Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 17, 2024
The Québécois is currently on an excellent run, with six points in five games this season, and at least one point in his last four games.
He registered two assists yesterday in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
HOCKEY: With an assist on the @NHLFlyers‘ third goal, former @ForeursVD Anthony Richard sets a personal mark of six points in a single season… He’s currently on a four-game point streak.#HOCKEY @QMJHL @NHL_EN https://t.co/zxCVolTfmH
– Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) November 17, 2024
Let’s hope for his sake that it continues.
10 of 12 games Saturday watched the home team treat its fans with a win, capped by a ninth straight win by the @Canucks‘ against the Blackhawks.#NHLStats: https://t.co/RLuJ79akTf pic.twitter.com/aU2Pdceg0R
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 17, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s program: four games.