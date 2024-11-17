Top-5: Ryan Reaves ejected for violent shoulder blow to the head

There were 12 games in the National Hockey League yesterday.So there were plenty of goals and plenty of action.

Without further ado, here’s what caught our eye.

The Edmonton Oilers were in Toronto last night to take on the Maple Leafs before heading to the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday night.

This kind of confrontation between two highly talented Canadian teams always puts on a great show, and once again yesterday, we weren’t disappointed.

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime victory was somewhat tarnished by a horrific blow to Darnell Nurse’s head by Ryan Reaves.

The Leafs’ forward slammed his shoulder into Nurse’s head and was ejected from the game, while Nurse did not return to the game.

Ryan Reaves receives a 5-minute match penalty for this hit on Darnell Nurse. pic.twitter.com/hVZN9FJpRY – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024

Honestly, it’s very dirty on Reaves’ part, and I can well imagine he’ll be suspended for at least a few games. We’ll keep an eye on that today.

MITCH MARNER WINS IT His 200th career NHL goal wins the game in @Energizer overtime for the @MapleLeafs! pic.twitter.com/AlYYg49BFm – NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2024

Sasha Barkov scores the Cats fourth straight of the night. pic.twitter.com/ZUbPHSP6WE – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024

Reino has picked up right where he left off! pic.twitter.com/DTuroxrCEk – NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2024

Coach Sullivan confirms that Kris Letang will not play tonight (illness) and the rest of the roster is a game-time decision. – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 16, 2024

Evgeni Malkin ices it in Round 5 of the shootout for the Pens pic.twitter.com/NQDX9dMvGu – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2024

As for the game itself, it was Mitch Marner who gave the Leafs the win in overtime.The Winnipeg Jets have been virtually perfect since the start of the season, with 30 points in 17 games and only two losses prior to yesterday.However, last night, while in Florida to face the Stanley Cup champion Panthers, the Jets suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat.Getting shut out and dominated like that is a first for the Jets this season, who also suffered a second consecutive loss for the first time this season.They also lost to the Lightning 4-1 two days ago.In short, the fairy tale is probably coming to an end for the Jets.Note that in the win, Sam Reinhart had three assists, extending his streak of games with at least one point to 10, as he has 16 points (eight goals and eight assists) during this stretch.It was a rather special situation last night, when just before their home game against the San Jose Sharks, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Kris Letang would not play due to illness, and that the rest of the team represented a pre-game decision.So there was some question as to whether the Penguins would be able to play, but in the end, it all worked out, and the Penguins played the game being I guess all sick.The beauty of it all is that, despite their poor start to the season, the Penguins were able to overcome this ordeal and find a way to win 4-3 in a shootout against the Sharks.Note that in defeat, Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, giving him eight this season.

Here’s one who’s really surprised everyone this season.

All summer long, Martin Necas was linked to major trade rumors, even involving the Canadiens, but in the end, the Czech forward stayed in Carolina.

Since the start of the season, Necas has been the Hurricanes’ best player, producing at a blistering pace that ranks him 5th in the entire NHL.

In fact, last night, Necas picked up an assist in the Canes’ 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, extending his point streak to 12 games.

You can’t spell Canes without Necas pic.twitter.com/iTe0PwetPX – NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2024

He now has 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists) in that streak.

He picked up an assist on Sebastian Aho’s goal last night.

Five-word phrases you love to hear:

– I love you so much

– Sebastian Aho power-play goal pic.twitter.com/3Bztw5WIko – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 17, 2024

Since being inserted into the Flyers lineup, Anthony Richard has managed to stay in the lineup night after night.

The Québécois is currently on an excellent run, with six points in five games this season, and at least one point in his last four games.

He registered two assists yesterday in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

HOCKEY: With an assist on the @NHLFlyers‘ third goal, former @ForeursVD Anthony Richard sets a personal mark of six points in a single season… He’s currently on a four-game point streak.#HOCKEY @QMJHL @NHL_EN https://t.co/zxCVolTfmH – Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) November 17, 2024

Six points in a season is a personal best for Richard, to whom we truly wish the best.

Let’s hope for his sake that it continues.

Overtime

Note that Matvei Michkov also picked up two assists last night, making it 15 points (six goals and nine assists) in 16 games.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

10 of 12 games Saturday watched the home team treat its fans with a win, capped by a ninth straight win by the @Canucks‘ against the Blackhawks.#NHLStats: https://t.co/RLuJ79akTf pic.twitter.com/aU2Pdceg0R – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 17, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s program: four games.