Arber Xhekaj and Mathieu Olivier fight furiously

Arber Xhekaj has made a name for himself with his physicality throughout his career.This season, he seems to have matured in his game, not putting himself out of position as often as he used to.

The Montreal Canadiens’ colossus last fought on October 5, when the Habs took on the Ottawa Senators in pre-season.

Classic heavyweight tilt between Oliver and Xhekaj. Much more entertaining in 30 seconds than the entire Tyson vs. Paul fight. pic.twitter.com/hHBqAM1h4A – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 17, 2024

This was Xhekaj’s first regular-season fight of the year.

Rather unusual on his part, but you get the feeling he’s been waiting for more opportune moments to throw down the gloves.

Xhekaj left for the dressing room on the spot.

