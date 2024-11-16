Michael Chandler (UFC) invites Matt Rempe to practice with him

Last night (Friday) saw the long-awaited boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.Despite an ending that was much disliked by fans, the other fights at least put on a good show.

Speaking of combat sports, there’s also UFC 309, which takes place this Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden.

“73, holler at me, dude. We should do some training together.” Ahead of fight night at MSG, we asked the stars of #UFC309 to react to some of Matt Rempe’s NHL fights pic.twitter.com/YWhK5LWmjC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2024

“Is that #73 again? This guy is an animal! #73, give me a sign, buddy. We should practice together.” – Michael Chandler

The main fight card features two highly anticipated bouts.Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title, while Charles Oliveira will take on Michael Chandler at lightweight.Some fighters on the card have had the opportunity to view fights by Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers, and many were impressed by the colossus.In fact, Michael Chandler invited Rempe to practice with him.

Chandler also wondered why guys don’t headbutt and if it’s illegal.

Imagine if the NHL allowed head-butting during fights.

Popular Jon “Bones” Jones also mentioned that the brawlers in Rempe’s fight montage haven’t joined the right sport.

“They joined the wrong sport. They should be fighters in the UFC.” – Jon Jones

The latter was also told that it’s crazy that you’re preparing for a 35-minute fight and they’re preparing for a 30-second fight.

Jones countered by saying that it’s like 30 seconds in hell on ice.

It seems a very apt comparison.Hockey fights may be short, but they are undoubtedly very exhausting.Another of the fighters to compliment the technique of Nicolas Deslauriers and Matt Rempe during their brawl.He liked the fact that they used their shoulder to protect themselves, then followed up with a powerful punch from their rearmost fist.

One thing’s for sure, mixed martial arts and hockey fighting are two very different worlds.

Overtime

– Another Rocket victory.

The @RocketLaval won’t give up. 4-1 win tonight in Rochester Ends trip with 4 wins in 5 games Three goals for Laurent Dauphin Laval returns home Wednesday night against the same Amerks with a 12-2 overall record #AHL – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) November 17, 2024

– Well done. The Regina Rams must have been wondering what was going on.

– Read more.