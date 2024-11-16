Michael Chandler (UFC) invites Matt Rempe to practice with him

Michael Chandler (UFC) invites Matt Rempe to practice with himMichaël Petit
Speaking of combat sports, there’s also UFC 309, which takes place this Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden.
“73, holler at me, dude. We should do some training together.”
Ahead of fight night at MSG, we asked the stars of #UFC309 to react to some of Matt Rempe’s NHL fights pic.twitter.com/YWhK5LWmjC
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2024
“Is that #73 again? This guy is an animal! #73, give me a sign, buddy. We should practice together.” – Michael Chandler
Chandler also wondered why guys don’t headbutt and if it’s illegal.
Popular Jon “Bones” Jones also mentioned that the brawlers in Rempe’s fight montage haven’t joined the right sport.
“They joined the wrong sport. They should be fighters in the UFC.” – Jon Jones
The latter was also told that it’s crazy that you’re preparing for a 35-minute fight and they’re preparing for a 30-second fight.
Jones countered by saying that it’s like 30 seconds in hell on ice.
One thing’s for sure, mixed martial arts and hockey fighting are two very different worlds.
