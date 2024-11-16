KHL: things are (really) going badly for Ivan Demidov’s team at the moment

Since the start of the season, we’ve been keeping a close eye on Ivan Demidov in Russia. The Habs prospect, who is the organization’s most promising right now, is being closely watched because people are anxious to see him in Montreal.

That said, when you look at what’s been going on with the SKA for a while now, you notice one thing: things have been going (really) badly for the club ever since.

Yesterday, for example, SKA was defeated in overtime…

And in the process, they’ve now lost six of their last seven games.

Only one point in Kazan Late goals from Tony DeAngelo and Marat Khairullin initially saved the day for us, but we subsequently conceded in OT to lose 2:3 to Ak Bars. Next game scheduled for Monday against Khabarovsk! #hcSKA pic.twitter.com/snDOGKFPb8 – SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) November 15, 2024

Of course, for a club that pulled out all the stops this summer by bringing in some big names, it’s a difficult sequence. The expectations were clear at SKA: we wanted to be a dominant team and be at the top of the league standings.

And that’s why we’re starting to feel the tension around the team. Yesterday, after the defeat, coach Roman Rotenberg criticized his players for their lack of discipline… and he also served up some rather cold and acerbic responses to journalists in connection with the lack of offense recently.

No, it’s not ideal.

Demidov, for his part, seems to be affected by the whole situation, as he still hasn’t scored a single point since the start of the month (six games). We’re starting to see him play less than 10 minutes a game again, and much like the rest of his team, he seems to be stuck in a slump at the moment.

It’s not ideal, of course… but let’s hope for Demidov’s sake that things turn around soon for SKA. Because at the moment, the mood within the team seems rather heavy, and we’ll just have to hope that it starts to calm down quickly.

Overtime

– Congratulations to the Rouge et Or, who will be taking part in the 14ᵉ Vanier Cup in their history.

Heading to the Vanier Cup for Laval University’s Rouge et Or! ( : @rougeetor) pic.twitter.com/e2CnpFFVXl – RDS (@RDSca) November 16, 2024

– Interestingly, Jeff Gorton’s son Jack will play his first game with Boston University, taking the place of Lane Hutson’s injured brother Quinn.

Jack Gorton playing his first game for Boston University tonight in place of injured Quinn Hutson. He is son of Jeff Gorton, Canadiens Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations – Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) November 16, 2024

– Will Pastrnak have another 60-goal season?

Most shots this season: 82 – David Pastrnak

67 – Nathan Mackinnon

67 – Roman Josi

66 – Brady Tkachuk He wants another 60 goal season. pic.twitter.com/TsjklWA3R9 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) November 16, 2024

– The Russian seems to have understood that he no longer has the right to make mistakes.