KHL: things are (really) going badly for Ivan Demidov’s team at the moment

 Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images

Since the start of the season, we’ve been keeping a close eye on Ivan Demidov in Russia. The Habs prospect, who is the organization’s most promising right now, is being closely watched because people are anxious to see him in Montreal.

And if his activity on social networks is anything to go by, he too seems to be looking forward to being in town.

That said, when you look at what’s been going on with the SKA for a while now, you notice one thing: things have been going (really) badly for the club ever since.

Yesterday, for example, SKA was defeated in overtime…

And in the process, they’ve now lost six of their last seven games.

Of course, for a club that pulled out all the stops this summer by bringing in some big names, it’s a difficult sequence. The expectations were clear at SKA: we wanted to be a dominant team and be at the top of the league standings.

And that’s why we’re starting to feel the tension around the team. Yesterday, after the defeat, coach Roman Rotenberg criticized his players for their lack of discipline… and he also served up some rather cold and acerbic responses to journalists in connection with the lack of offense recently.

No, it’s not ideal.

Demidov, for his part, seems to be affected by the whole situation, as he still hasn’t scored a single point since the start of the month (six games). We’re starting to see him play less than 10 minutes a game again, and much like the rest of his team, he seems to be stuck in a slump at the moment.

It’s not ideal, of course… but let’s hope for Demidov’s sake that things turn around soon for SKA. Because at the moment, the mood within the team seems rather heavy, and we’ll just have to hope that it starts to calm down quickly.


This content was created with the help of AI.

