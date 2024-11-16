Shea Weber told Nick Suzuki not to hesitate to join him for a chat.

Shea Weber addresses the media at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jackets Shea Weber addresses the media ahead of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre#GoHabsGo https://t.co/objPj3iSoj – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2024

On this Saturday, a big night awaited the Montreal Canadiens, their fans and their former captain Shea Weber.As the Habs host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, Weber will be honored on his return to the Bell Centre, having recently been inducted into the Hall of Fame.At approximately 4:30 p.m., the former Canadiens captain addressed the media via a live video feed from the organization

Several interesting questions were asked, and you could sense Weber’s excitement about his return to the Québécois metropolis.

Weber mentioned that he had dinner with Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson last night.He also mentioned that he told Suzuki (probably at that dinner) not to hesitate to contact him for a chat.True words from a former captain.By the way, the Habs cover story, Priyanta Emrith, posted several interesting quotes on her X/Twitter page throughout the media availability.Also during the press conference, Weber was asked about a photo of himself in the Habs dressing room.

The former star defenseman said he hadn’t seen the photo in question, but that he had been teased by a few of his former teammates.

Shortly before this media availability, the Montreal Canadiens released a video of a plaque honoring Weber

As Marc Dumont said, it’s hard to accurately represent a player on a plaque like this, but doesn’t it look like David Desharnais?

Personally, the resemblance is far too striking not to be noticed.

But you can still see Weber’s features in this plate and understand that it’s him.

The coincidence is simply hilarious.We can expect a big ovation from the former Habs captain tonight, and even the main man himself is expecting a lot of emotion

