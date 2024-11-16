Shea Weber told Nick Suzuki not to hesitate to join him for a chat.Michaël Petit
Shea Weber addresses the media at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jackets
Shea Weber addresses the media ahead of Saturday’s game against the Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre#GoHabsGo https://t.co/objPj3iSoj
Several interesting questions were asked, and you could sense Weber’s excitement about his return to the Québécois metropolis.
Shea Weber said he told #Habs captain Nick Suuzki not to hesitate to reach out to him if he ever needs any advice or wants to discuss anything.
The former star defenseman said he hadn’t seen the photo in question, but that he had been teased by a few of his former teammates.
As Marc Dumont said, it’s hard to accurately represent a player on a plaque like this, but doesn’t it look like David Desharnais?
This is Habs legend David Desharnais https://t.co/tPU0rkJotI pic.twitter.com/6DxQPgCfkl
But you can still see Weber’s features in this plate and understand that it’s him.
– Taylor Hall will skip his turn tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.
Former NHL MVP Taylor Hall has been designated a healthy scratch for tonight’s game vs Vancouver pic.twitter.com/k8TRsFamXp
– What a special image.
Con-gnitive dissonance. pic.twitter.com/RCjwE1ZQFz
– Martin St-Louis could use the David Pastrnak situation as inspiration to relaunch a player.
Since being benched in the third period on November 3, Pastrňák has six points in five games. https://t.co/xOa0YtONVd
– It’s retirement time for Matt Irwin.
Matt Irwin has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after a 10-year career.
The Undrafted free agent signed with the @SanJoseSharks during the 2012-13 season after having success on their AHL affiliate, the Worcester Sharks where he netted over 50 points in his first… pic.twitter.com/jxqtfGWoRh
