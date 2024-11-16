Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Jacob Fowler receives NCAA suspension

 Félix Forget
Last night in the NCAA, Jacob Fowler went ballistic. After awarding a goal, he smacked his opponent in the face with a cookie… which earned him an ejection.

It was the right thing to do, even if it doesn’t necessarily seem to be the young keeper’s habit.

The question now was whether he would get a suspension… and now we know the answer.

Hockey East, the conference in which he plays, has just announced that Fowler will be suspended for one game.

He won’t be able to play on Tuesday.

More details to come…

This content was created with the help of AI.

