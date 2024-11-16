Jacob Fowler receives NCAA suspension

Last night in the NCAA, Jacob Fowler went ballistic. After awarding a goal, he smacked his opponent in the face with a cookie… which earned him an ejection.

It was the right thing to do, even if it doesn’t necessarily seem to be the young keeper’s habit.

The question now was whether he would get a suspension… and now we know the answer.

Hockey East, the conference in which he plays, has just announced that Fowler will be suspended for one game.

He won’t be able to play on Tuesday.

Jacob Fowler has been suspended for one game for punching a player who ran into him last night. He’ll be ineligible to play next Tuesday, Nov. 19th vs Providence. He’ll be eligible to return next Friday, Nov. 22nd against Northeastern. pic.twitter.com/RnXB5dTH7X – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2024

