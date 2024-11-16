Skip to content
 Manuel Sperandio-Lemay
The Tyson-Paul “fight” in 10 photos
Credit: Getty Images

It was the long-awaited “fight” between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, presented at AT&T Stadium, Texas, on Netflix. A look in 10 photos and key moments.

Getty Images
After an undercard filled with ups and downs, it was time for the two main boxers to make their entrance. Jake Paul arrived by car, with his entourage.

Getty Images
Mike Tyson arrived in more traditional fashion, to the cheers of the crowd.

Getty Images
With over 70,000 people in the stadium, you needed a good seat to see the action. Fortunately, the giant screen was well used.

Getty Images
It didn’t take long to realize that Mike Tyson wasn’t going to dazzle us.

Getty Images
So it was an uneven fight, but even Jake Paul looked soft and powerless, to say the least, like his opponent. You could tell, however, that he held back a few punches.

Getty Images
Jake Paul showed Tyson a lot of respect, even during the fight.

Getty Images
The two men hugged at the end of the fight.

Getty Images
But, as everyone had noticed…

Getty Images
…Jake Paul won by decision this spectacle of a fight, which probably wouldn’t have attracted as much attention if it hadn’t been presented on Netflix.

