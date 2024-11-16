The Tyson-Paul “fight” in 10 photos

It was the long-awaited “fight” between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, presented at AT&T Stadium, Texas, on Netflix. A look in 10 photos and key moments.
Jake Paul
After an undercard filled with ups and downs, it was time for the two main boxers to make their entrance. Jake Paul arrived by car, with his entourage.
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson arrived in more traditional fashion, to the cheers of the crowd.
70 000
With over 70,000 people in the stadium, you needed a good seat to see the action. Fortunately, the giant screen was well used.
An obvious choice
It didn’t take long to realize that Mike Tyson wasn’t going to dazzle us.
Soft and powerless
So it was an uneven fight, but even Jake Paul looked soft and powerless, to say the least, like his opponent. You could tell, however, that he held back a few punches.
Respect
Jake Paul showed Tyson a lot of respect, even during the fight.
A hug
The two men hugged at the end of the fight.
A victory...
But, as everyone had noticed…
...indisputable
…Jake Paul won by decision this spectacle of a fight, which probably wouldn’t have attracted as much attention if it hadn’t been presented on Netflix.