 Marc-Olivier Cook
Shea Weber’s speech was short… but perfect at the same time.
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday was a special night at the Bell Centre.

Fans gathered on site had the opportunity to honor Shea Weber, who wore the “C” on his jersey for a few years in Montreal.

He received a warm welcome.

Weber then addressed the fans in the amphitheatre… And let’s just say he didn’t mess around with the puck.

He began by greeting the crowd in French, saying he was happy to follow in the footsteps of Jean Béliveau, Yvan Cournoyer and Maurice Richard… Before ending by saying he’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to don a Habs jersey.

It’s no secret that the main interested party is a man of few words. But on various platforms, some criticized the former captain’s speech for being too short.

Let’s face it: it was a bit of a bland speech.

Weber isn’t the one who loves cameras, and he isn’t the one who speaks the loudest in public.

That said, personally, I thought he did what he had to do.

It looked like he was embarrassed/emotional, but he thanked the Canadiens fans for their support. He felt like crying, but he still wanted to keep talking… which is not usually in his nature.

And in all this, you have to realize that before the game, Weber spoke to the media for some 15 minutes to answer their questions.

He showed his class:

Weber’s presence obviously motivated his former teammates, because it’s rare for the Canadiens to score five goals at the Bell Centre.

Especially on a Saturday night!

All in all, it was a perfect evening. The Habs won, Weber was inducted into the Ring of Honor… And he was able to send his love to the fans, even if we’re talking about a guy who’s embarrassed at first.


This content was created with the help of AI.

