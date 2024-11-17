Salary cap for 25-26: a possible increase of up to $9 million

Salary cap for 25-26: a possible increase of up to $9 millionMathis Therrien
And from what we’ve learned in the last few hours, well, that cap could increase by $7 to $9 million for the 2025-2026 season, i.e. next season.
Indeed, according to Elliotte Friedman, this possibility will actually be discussed in the coming weeks, as the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association meet.
However, such a rule-breaking increase could still take place if the NHL and the players’ association reach an agreement.
In short, we’re likely to see a very nice increase in the salary cap over the next few years, which can only be positive for teams, who will be able to spend more, and therefore put together better line-ups.
Toronto’s Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse.
– He turns 21 today!
– Alex Ovechkin is the all-time leading scorer, according to Jeremy Roenick. [Responsible Gambler]
Canada won a total of 12 medals this weekend in Japan to kick off their season!
Ivanie Blondin – mass start F
David La Rue – mass start H
Hayden Mayeur – grouped start H
Laurent Dubreuil – 1000 m
