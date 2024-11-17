Juraj Slafkovsky benched: St-Louis is much tougher on his players

Juraj Slafkovsky benched: St-Louis is much tougher on his playersMathis Therrien
For the first time in a very long time, the Montreal Canadiens completely dominated a team’s scoring last night.
It’s a win that may look perfect from the outside, but when you look at it more closely, you realize that the Habs weren’t consistent, as they struggled in the second period.
What’s more, before scoring three quickly in the third period, the Habs led by just one goal, so the lead didn’t hold much water.
Frustrated and benched, Juraj Slafkovsky was consoled by teammate Cole Caufield @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/zRX8OEuL6G
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2024
MSL needs to shake up its troops, and while Slaf wasn’t necessarily having a bad game last night, the head coach decided it was the right time to shock his player.
#Habs Jake Evans on MSL: “he’s being a lot harder; he’s treating us like we’re grown up and we need that right now. Doesn’t matter if you’re older or younger, you need to stick to game plan, be a good team player first… and if you’re not, you need to be told that.”
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 17, 2024
On the face of it, you’d think the players might not like this change in St. Louis, but Evans says the players need this right now.
In short, I’d like to see St-Louis be tougher on his players, but I think there’s a bit of a problem.
Evans explains that the head coach treats everyone the same, but yet, it really looks like he’s still favoring his veterans.
On the other hand, when Slaf doesn’t perform, he’s quickly shuffled and punished.
I’m the middle of a rebuild,
Slafkovsky is playing on the 4th line and Lane Hutson is not playing on the first powerplay unit.
Let that sink in.
– Talk_canadiens (@talk_canadiens) November 17, 2024
Let’s see where all this leads and if St-Louis makes the right decisions regarding its dressing room and bench.
Extension
Monahan showed his appreciation for the Habs’ relief(#sarcasm) by stealing Lane Hutson’s stick during the game.
Sean Monahan wanted a Lane Hutson memento.
So he took his stick. pic.twitter.com/wyk9eyc29n
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 17, 2024