Arber Xhekaj: “We had to put on a better show (than Paul and Tyson)”.

The Habs played a good game last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, entertaining the crowd in many ways, from goals to a fight.Indeed, in addition to his five goals, the Habs entertained the Bell Centre crowd with a solid fight, as Arber Xhekaj threw down the gloves with Mathieu Olivier.The two men got in some good trades and some good shots, which woke up the crowd in the second period as the match took a quieter, flatter turn.

In short, it was a fight that kept the crowd entertained, which made it different from Friday night’s fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

In fact, in the penalty box, Arber Xhekaj felt that he and Olivier had to put on a better show and provide better entertainment than Friday night’s fight.

Arber Xhekaj (also) wasn’t a big fan of the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/np8gq1XiCl – RDS (@RDSca) November 17, 2024

In the end, both men really put on a better show with their fight, which was a very strong one and instead ended in a draw.

Olivier is really making a name for himself throughout the National Hockey League, and that’s very interesting considering that the Québécois forward will be a free agent next summer.

It would be really great to have him in Montreal, and it’s Renaud Lavoie’s dream to see him land in Montreal next summer.

Lavoie had a very nice interview with the Québécois forward, and he really believes that adding Olivier to the Habs line-up would be an excellent decision, as it will take a lot of pressure off Arber Xhekaj’s shoulders.

Having Olivier and Xhekaj in the line-up would allow Xhekaj to have less sheriffing and brawling responsibilities.For $2 million a year, Renaud Lavoie believes Mathieu Olivier would be a bargain, and a clear crowd favorite.

He’s the kind of high-energy player who makes others comfortable around him, and that was one of the first recommendations Rick Nash made when he joined the Blue Jackets’ management team.

“When Rick Nash joined the management group in Columbus, the first thing he recommended to just about everyone around the table was to dress Mathieu Olivier at every game to make the young guys more comfortable.” – Renaud Lavoie

Overtime

In short, it remains to be seen, but it would be a great idea to add Olivier to the Habs roster.

– Here’s Lavoie’s interview with Olivier.

Mathieu Olivier explains to @renlavoietva why he threw in the gloves with Arber Xhekaj for no apparent reason pic.twitter.com/u1RjeMMVAg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2024

– It was cool to see him!

. Glad to be back at Bell Centre after a few years…

#GHG https://t.co/ytSSUVSjzo – Pleky14 (@TomasPleky14) November 17, 2024

– Magnificent victory.