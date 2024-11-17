Arber Xhekaj: “We had to put on a better show (than Paul and Tyson)”.Mathis Therrien
In short, it was a fight that kept the crowd entertained, which made it different from Friday night’s fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.
In fact, in the penalty box, Arber Xhekaj felt that he and Olivier had to put on a better show and provide better entertainment than Friday night’s fight.
Olivier is really making a name for himself throughout the National Hockey League, and that’s very interesting considering that the Québécois forward will be a free agent next summer.
It would be really great to have him in Montreal, and it’s Renaud Lavoie’s dream to see him land in Montreal next summer.
Lavoie had a very nice interview with the Québécois forward, and he really believes that adding Olivier to the Habs line-up would be an excellent decision, as it will take a lot of pressure off Arber Xhekaj’s shoulders.
He’s the kind of high-energy player who makes others comfortable around him, and that was one of the first recommendations Rick Nash made when he joined the Blue Jackets’ management team.
“When Rick Nash joined the management group in Columbus, the first thing he recommended to just about everyone around the table was to dress Mathieu Olivier at every game to make the young guys more comfortable.” – Renaud Lavoie
– Here’s Lavoie’s interview with Olivier.
– It was cool to see him!
