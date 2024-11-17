Rumor mill: David Jiricek gets “benched” while waiting to be traded

Rumor mill: David Jiricek gets “benched” while waiting to be tradedMathis Therrien
And where there’s a need, there’s a need, and that’s what’s driving rumors across the NHL.
One of these rumours concerns the Montreal Canadiens’ most recent opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets.
And right now, this season, the Czech defenseman is being overlooked more often than not, as was the case again last night. The defenseman hasn’t played since November 9… And he’s only played five games so far this season.
So it’s a very hot issue that Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell wants to settle in the next few days.
-Nashville: Everyone knows they are looking for a center, they are also looking at their blueline as well.
-Waddell says he hopes to “sort out “Jiricek situation in the coming days, he’s not playing again tonight.
At just 20 years of age, it’s pretty bizarre that the Blue Jackets aren’t giving Jiricek more chances to develop in the NHL, and it’s hurting his career to be the seventh defenseman in the NHL.
There’s clearly a problem and a conflict between Jiricek and the team, and so we could very well see a possible transaction in this matter.
Jiricek is a very high-level prospect, having been drafted 6ᵉ overall in 2022, Juraj Slafkovsky’s year.
It would be a solid bet to take that wouldn’t cost too much, and would solidify the team’s future on the right side of defense.
Barry Trotz wants to improve his club
Bruins also looking for reinforcements
The acquisitions of Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm haven’t had the desired effect so far… and the Bruins’ lack of success also comes on the heels of Jeremy Swayman’s big contract signing.
So we’re looking for an electroshock to propel the team above this average, which won’t be good enough in the long term.
The Bruins are intensely exploring the transaction market in search of a solution that would contribute to the team’s success right now.
That said, the club needs depth on forward… and defense.
What will Don Sweeney’s priority be?
Taylor Hall’s situation in Chicago is the talk of the town
The club isn’t winning and the player isn’t producing. Why not send him elsewhere for a chance to bounce back and add a draft pick or prospect in the process?
The problem is his $6 million salary… even though his contract expires at the end of this season.
