Rumor mill: David Jiricek gets “benched” while waiting to be traded

Almost a quarter of the way through the 2024-2025 season, the various teams in the National Hockey League are starting to get a good idea of what the rest of the season is likely to look like.Some teams are condemned to the bottom of the standings, while others aspire to the Stanley Cup. All this creates different objectives and needs for each of these teams.

One of these rumours concerns the Montreal Canadiens’ most recent opponent, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have a very important file on the table: that of young defenseman David Jiricek.The 20-year-old Czech defenseman has done very well in the AHL over the past two years, but when he does play in the NHL, he never really gets a chance in terms of playing time.

And right now, this season, the Czech defenseman is being overlooked more often than not, as was the case again last night. The defenseman hasn’t played since November 9… And he’s only played five games so far this season.

So it’s a very hot issue that Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell wants to settle in the next few days.

-Nashville: Everyone knows they are looking for a center, they are also looking at their blueline as well. -Waddell says he hopes to “sort out “Jiricek situation in the coming days, he’s not playing again tonight. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 17, 2024

At just 20 years of age, it’s pretty bizarre that the Blue Jackets aren’t giving Jiricek more chances to develop in the NHL, and it’s hurting his career to be the seventh defenseman in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets even put Jordan Harris ahead of Jiricek.

There’s clearly a problem and a conflict between Jiricek and the team, and so we could very well see a possible transaction in this matter.

Jiricek is a very high-level prospect, having been drafted 6ᵉ overall in 2022, Juraj Slafkovsky’s year.

He still has very nice potential, and so I sincerely believe Kent Hughes should take an interest.

It would be a solid bet to take that wouldn’t cost too much, and would solidify the team’s future on the right side of defense.

Barry Trotz wants to improve his club

Bruins also looking for reinforcements

It would also potentially allow Kaiden Guhle to play and develop on his strong side, the left.In short, all this remains to be seen.Turning now to, well, as everyone knows, the Preds are off to a horrible start to the season that was clearly not expected.As a result, Barry Trotz needs to adjust and help his team.According to recent rumors, the Preds are looking for a center and a defenseman.Could Jiricek be traded to Nashville?If not, we know that Trotz really wants to add a center to his team.Is Kent Hughes on the case? #DvorakThe Preds want to improve and are trying to salvage their terrible start to the season, but it will be difficult given their 5-10-3 record.Boston is off to an average start, while the Bruins are playing for .500.

The acquisitions of Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm haven’t had the desired effect so far… and the Bruins’ lack of success also comes on the heels of Jeremy Swayman’s big contract signing.

You know, when things are going well!

So we’re looking for an electroshock to propel the team above this average, which won’t be good enough in the long term.

The Bruins are intensely exploring the transaction market in search of a solution that would contribute to the team’s success right now.

That said, the club needs depth on forward… and defense.

What will Don Sweeney’s priority be?

Taylor Hall’s situation in Chicago is the talk of the town

The Hawks were in Vancouver last night to take on the Canucks.And Luke Richardson made an interesting decision to leave Taylor Hall out, even though the forward is healthy.Hall, who is known as an offensive player, has collected just six points in 17 games this season.He missed almost the entirety of last season due to injury, and is known to be wizened.But in his tweet , Elliotte Friedman seems to wonder if the Hawks can find a solution to accommodate him.

The club isn’t winning and the player isn’t producing. Why not send him elsewhere for a chance to bounce back and add a draft pick or prospect in the process?

The problem is his $6 million salary… even though his contract expires at the end of this season.

