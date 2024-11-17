Jack Campbell in the waivers: Despite the problems in front of the net, the Habs don’t even have to think about it.

The Canadiens are having trouble in front of the net.

In fact… The Canadiens find themselves at a disadvantage when it’s Cayden Primeau who’s been keeping goal all season.

Monty hasn’t been the most consistent either, making the Habs second only to the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals allowed so far this season.

Are there any solutions to this problem?

In the last week, the Canadiens could have made a move by putting James Reimer (an experienced player) up for waivers.

Kent Hughes decided to pass… just as he did a few days earlier with Dante Fabbro.

But now there’s another NHL-successful goalie in a similar situation to Reimer.

Today, it’s Jack Campbell who has been placed in the waivers. He is eligible to make his comeback after appealing to the NHL’s assistance program:

The Detroit Red Wings have placed Jack Campbell on waivers, per @FriedgeHNIC. pic.twitter.com/08U3iE5nqd – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024

On paper, the idea of going after a guy who’s had success in recent years makes sense.

Jack Campbell’s numbers aren’t bad, after all:

17-3-2 record, 2.15 goals-against average and .921 save percentage (20-21)

31-9-6 record, 2.62 goals-against average and .914 save percentage (21-22)

21-9-4 record, 3.41 goals-against average and .888 save percentage (22-23)

Of course, it’s easy to notice one thing in particular: since his blossoming in Toronto, he’s never been the same goalie.

He even spent most of last season in the AHL in Bakersfield, before seeing his contract bought out by the Wings…

Which brings me to my next thought: even if the Habs are in trouble at the goaltending position, Jack Campbell shouldn’t be an option.

Because if that happens, the Canadiens will be sending a clear message to the rest of the NHL that they’re in trouble.

That wouldn’t be ideal… for anyone.

