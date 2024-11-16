Morning practice: a day of treatments for Brendan Gallagher

The Canadiens de Montréal were on the ice at the Bell Centre this morning for their morning practice ahead of their game tonight at 7pm.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the menu, arriving in Montreal after playing last night as well.

It’s worth noting that all the regular players jumped on the ice for this morning’s practice, except one.

Brendan Gallagher had a day of treatment this morning.

The Habs’ number 11 was not present to take his usual reps on the third line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard took Gallagher’s place in practice.

So he’s getting really close to a return to action, which could be as early as next week.

It’s not impossible that we’ll see him in the lineup today, but the odds are that Gallagher will play tonight, and RHP was just filling in the empty space.

As for the full line-up, let’s wait and see what Martin St-Louis has in store for us, and the same goes for the starting goaltender.

The Habs will be looking to win a 6ᵉ game this season, while another team that’s pulling out all the stops this season will be in town.

