Jared Davidson takes Laval Rocket to AHL summit

The best sports team in Quebec right now is clearly the Laval Rocket.

Pascal Vincent’s troupe has been simply dominant since the start of the 2024-2025 season, when it currently boasts 11 wins in 13 games.

In fact, the Rocket notched its 11ᵉ victory of the season last night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Syracuse Crunch.

I’ll come back to it later in this text, but the main player in this victory was really forward Jared Davidson.

With this win, not only did the Rocket solidify their place at the top of the North Division, they also took over first place in the entire AHL.In fact, with 22 points, the Rocket currently leads the AHL with a .846 points percentage.

Everything’s going swimmingly for the Laval Rocket, and that’s good, because with the Montreal Canadiens’ woes, the Rocket’s solid performances are truly refreshing.

All the players, except perhaps only Sean Farrell , are producing at a good pace and playing excellent games night after night.

One player is flying under the radar somewhat, given the pace at which Joshua Roy, Logan Mailloux and Alex Barré-Boulet are producing.

Jared Davidson is also off to an excellent start, and has been a key player in the team’s success so far this season.

In fact, he was the star performer for the Rocket last night, scoring two goals and scoring the only goal of the shootout – the winning goal.

The only goal of the shootout belongs to Jared Davidson!

The only goal of the shootout belongs to Jared Davidson! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/TIqFtKAFYp – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 16, 2024

What’s even more interesting is that Davidson scored both of his powerplay goals with two good shots, one on net, the other from the wrist.

With his two goals yesterday, Davidson has six goals and two assists for a total of eight points in ten games.

It’s an excellent haul for the 22-year-old forward, who amassed 16 points, including 11 goals, in 38 games in his rookie season last year.

Davidson is now halfway to his point total from last season.In short, even at 22 years of age, Davidson represents a real prospect for the Canadiens, given that his development has been on an upward curve from the start.Slowly but surely, Davidson could end up being an excellent third- or fourth-line player for the Habs.

That would really be a great achievement for a 5ᵉ round pick (130ᵉ total) in 2022, and especially for an “overager”.

