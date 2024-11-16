Jared Davidson takes Laval Rocket to AHL summit

Jared Davidson takes Laval Rocket to AHL summitMathis Therrien
Pascal Vincent’s troupe has been simply dominant since the start of the 2024-2025 season, when it currently boasts 11 wins in 13 games.
In fact, the Rocket notched its 11ᵉ victory of the season last night with a 4-3 shootout win over the Syracuse Crunch.
I’ll come back to it later in this text, but the main player in this victory was really forward Jared Davidson.
Everything’s going swimmingly for the Laval Rocket, and that’s good, because with the Montreal Canadiens’ woes, the Rocket’s solid performances are truly refreshing.
One player is flying under the radar somewhat, given the pace at which Joshua Roy, Logan Mailloux and Alex Barré-Boulet are producing.
Jared Davidson is also off to an excellent start, and has been a key player in the team’s success so far this season.
In fact, he was the star performer for the Rocket last night, scoring two goals and scoring the only goal of the shootout – the winning goal.
The only goal of the shootout belongs to Jared Davidson!
What’s even more interesting is that Davidson scored both of his powerplay goals with two good shots, one on net, the other from the wrist.
And that’s 1!
Et de 2!
It’s an excellent haul for the 22-year-old forward, who amassed 16 points, including 11 goals, in 38 games in his rookie season last year.
That would really be a great achievement for a 5ᵉ round pick (130ᵉ total) in 2022, and especially for an “overager”.
Overtime
– The Rocket will be back in action tonight.
It’s game day! It’s game day!
Blue Cross Arena
5:05 pm / 5:05 p.m.
– 23 candles today for Heineman!
– This could very well be a possibility.
– Of note.
#Habs will have a 10:30am ET morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight’s game vs. the #CBJ
Fresh off his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, former captain Shea Weber will be honoured during a pregame ceremony unveiling of his plaque on the team’s ring of honour.
– To listen to.
“My dream was to go to the Olympics as a player” – Jean Perron
