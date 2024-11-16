Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight: Netflix had all kinds of difficulties

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight: Netflix had all kinds of difficultiesMathis Therrien
In the end, logically, it was a horrible fight between a youtuber and a 58-year-old former boxer, who clearly doesn’t have the same cardio as he did during his career.
The fight (which I didn’t follow at all, I admit) was severely criticized by all the fans.
That was the worst fight of all time
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 16, 2024
Not only did the fight put everyone to sleep, but many fans weren’t even able to properly witness this fiasco of a fight.
Netflix streaming issues leaving Mike Tyson-Jake Paul viewers livid https://t.co/kyURPEuL1Z pic.twitter.com/fxVg3SRFpe
– New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 16, 2024
“omg did you see what just happened at Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul’s fight”
Netflix: pic.twitter.com/PQaMlCUGzk
– ryan (@scubaryan_) November 16, 2024
It’s a pity, because the women’s fight just before Paul and Tyson put on a truly sensational show.
These Women put up a better fight than Jake Paul. goodnight #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/hBAkhbNhnw
– GMANE (@GmaneBoxing) November 16, 2024
Overtime
– Here’s the only highlight of the fight.
Jake Paul showing respect to Mike Tyson in the last round pic.twitter.com/OXso184Hcl
– Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 16, 2024
– That’s a good one.
So Netflix will carry the two NFL games that are played on Christmas Day. Viewers should be able to finish watching them by New Year’s Day.
– Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) November 16, 2024
– These are great too.
BREAKING: Jake Paul has challenged Jimmy Carter (age 100) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age 58) pic.twitter.com/SQwMLEA0Vw
– greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2024
Breaking: Jake Paul has announced he will be digging up Muhammad Ali to fight him next. pic.twitter.com/RAAEuf5aDL
– ShitpostGateway (@ShitpostGate) November 16, 2024
– That’s exactly it.
Netflix executives watching these streaming issues: pic.twitter.com/iKSy1bgR8j
– Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 16, 2024
– What about your side?
The Tyson/Paul fight was an unmitigated disaster in our house. Buffered the entire night. Did anyone actually watch it problem free?
– Dan O’Toole (@dangotoole) November 16, 2024
