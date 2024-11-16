Skip to content
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight: Netflix had all kinds of difficulties

 Mathis Therrien
A highly anticipated event finally took place last night in Las Vegas, as Mike Tyson returned to the ring at the age of 58 to face Jake Paul.

Thousands of people (excluding me) were eagerly awaiting the fight, thinking it was going to be quite a spectacle.

In the end, logically, it was a horrible fight between a youtuber and a 58-year-old former boxer, who clearly doesn’t have the same cardio as he did during his career.

The fight (which I didn’t follow at all, I admit) was severely criticized by all the fans.

Indeed, the more I read and hear about it, the luckier I consider myself not to have paid attention to this event.

Not only did the fight put everyone to sleep, but many fans weren’t even able to properly witness this fiasco of a fight.

Why not?

Because Netflix, which presented the match free of charge, had all kinds of difficulties throughout the evening.

Indeed, throughout the evening, fans of this event were confronted with countless bugs and problems preventing them from freely watching the fight without interruption.

Was Netflix trying to spare many people such a bad fight?

All joking aside, this is truly a league-wide fiasco, as Netflix completely failed to handle the situation, leaving a huge number of people facing horrible quality, a loading screen or a paused image.

In short, once again, two people picked up an absolutely ridiculous amount of money for a mediocre fight, which, for many, already had an arranged ending.

A real waste of time and money, this kind of fight.

It’s a pity, because the women’s fight just before Paul and Tyson put on a truly sensational show.


This content was created with the help of AI.

