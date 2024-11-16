Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight: Netflix had all kinds of difficulties

A highly anticipated event finally took place last night in Las Vegas, as Mike Tyson returned to the ring at the age of 58 to face Jake Paul.Thousands of people (excluding me) were eagerly awaiting the fight, thinking it was going to be quite a spectacle.

In the end, logically, it was a horrible fight between a youtuber and a 58-year-old former boxer, who clearly doesn’t have the same cardio as he did during his career.

The fight (which I didn’t follow at all, I admit) was severely criticized by all the fans.

That was the worst fight of all time – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 16, 2024

Indeed, the more I read and hear about it, the luckier I consider myself not to have paid attention to this event.

Not only did the fight put everyone to sleep, but many fans weren’t even able to properly witness this fiasco of a fight.

Netflix streaming issues leaving Mike Tyson-Jake Paul viewers livid https://t.co/kyURPEuL1Z pic.twitter.com/fxVg3SRFpe – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 16, 2024

“omg did you see what just happened at Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul’s fight” Netflix: pic.twitter.com/PQaMlCUGzk – ryan (@scubaryan_) November 16, 2024

Why not?Because Netflix, which presented the match free of charge, had all kinds of difficulties throughout the evening.Indeed, throughout the evening, fans of this event were confronted with countless bugs and problems preventing them from freely watching the fight without interruption.Was Netflix trying to spare many people such a bad fight?All joking aside, this is truly a league-wide fiasco, as Netflix completely failed to handle the situation, leaving a huge number of people facing horrible quality, a loading screen or a paused image.In short, once again, two people picked up an absolutely ridiculous amount of money for a mediocre fight, which, for many, already had an arranged ending.A real waste of time and money, this kind of fight.

It’s a pity, because the women’s fight just before Paul and Tyson put on a truly sensational show.

These Women put up a better fight than Jake Paul. goodnight #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/hBAkhbNhnw – GMANE (@GmaneBoxing) November 16, 2024

Overtime

– Here’s the only highlight of the fight.

Jake Paul showing respect to Mike Tyson in the last round pic.twitter.com/OXso184Hcl – Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 16, 2024

– That’s a good one.

So Netflix will carry the two NFL games that are played on Christmas Day. Viewers should be able to finish watching them by New Year’s Day. – Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) November 16, 2024

– These are great too.

BREAKING: Jake Paul has challenged Jimmy Carter (age 100) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age 58) pic.twitter.com/SQwMLEA0Vw – greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2024

Breaking: Jake Paul has announced he will be digging up Muhammad Ali to fight him next. pic.twitter.com/RAAEuf5aDL – ShitpostGateway (@ShitpostGate) November 16, 2024

– That’s exactly it.

Netflix executives watching these streaming issues: pic.twitter.com/iKSy1bgR8j – Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 16, 2024

– What about your side?

The Tyson/Paul fight was an unmitigated disaster in our house. Buffered the entire night. Did anyone actually watch it problem free? – Dan O’Toole (@dangotoole) November 16, 2024

