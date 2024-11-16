Top-5: Cutter Gauthier finally scores his first NHL goal

Only five games were played yesterday in the National Hockey League, with many teams on vacation.Even so, there were some fine highlights.

Here’s what caught our eye.

Here was a prospect whose first NHL goal was long overdue.

Since his big break with the Philadelphia Flyers, and his trade to the Anaheim Ducks, we’ve heard very little about Cutter Gauthier.

The 20-year-old forward was playing his 16ᵉ game of the season and 17ᵉ career NHL game last night, and he still hadn’t scored his first NHL goal.

Well, that’s now a thing of the past, as last night against the Detroit Red Wings, in a 6-4 win for the Anaheim Ducks, Gauthier scored his first NHL goal.

CUTTER GAUTHIER What a time to score your first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/wUPnnwBRey – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2024

Of course, everywhere in the comments on social media about this goal, you can see Philadelphia Flyers fans making fun of Gauthier for the time it took to score his first goal, and that Matvei Michkov is so much better.In short, Gauthier is only 20 years old, and still has plenty of time to develop.

Note that in defeat, Marco Kasper, the Red Wings’ Austrian center, also scored his first NHL goal.

FIRST NHL GOAL Congratulations, Marco Kasper! pic.twitter.com/wtaDHmp5vn – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche benefited last night from the return of three key forwards in their line-up, with Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood all back in action.

For the occasion, the Washington Capitals were visiting Denver, and unfortunately for Drouin and his teammates, the Caps ruined the Avalanche’s party.

Ovechkin’s team won 5-2 thanks to two goals from Connor McMichael, who now has 12 goals this season.

Here’s his magnificent winning goal.

Connor McMichael might be Connor McDavid… What a disgusting goal for his 12th of the season! pic.twitter.com/PkgnivamAP – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2024

While Cutter Gauthier and Marco Kasper scored their first NHL goals, Calgary’s Dustin Wolf also scored his first career NHL shutout.

IN WOLF WE TRUST Congrats to Dustin Wolf for picking up his first career @pepsi shutout! pic.twitter.com/y9202b2OeA – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2024

Wolf made 29 saves against the Nashville Predators to record his first NHL shutout at the age of 23.

The young American received the Flames’ vote of confidence to be the starting goaltender at the start of the season, and so far he’s responding with a 6-3-1 record in nine games, a 2.53 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

And as for the Preds, well, they continue their horrible start to the season with their 5-10-3 record.

Since their arrival in the NHL, like all the other teams, the Golden Knights have made it a tradition to take a trip for a few games abroad with the players’ dads.

It’s always a great time for the players, and makes for some great moments.

Plus, you’d have to think it really motivates the Golden Knights more, given that they have an 11-0-1 record on overseas trips with the dads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarDown (@bardown)

It’s a really great statistic that continued yesterday with a 4-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club.

Wild Bill nets the game winner with just over a minute left in the third! pic.twitter.com/eY580zSLcH – NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2024

William Karlsson scored the winning goal with barely a minute left in regulation time.The Columbus Blue Jackets will be in Montreal today, Saturday, November 16, when they take on the Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight.

And before that trip, the Blue Jackets faced the Pittsburgh Penguins at home last night, and let’s just say it went well for the Blue Jackets.

They won 6-2 against Sidney Crosby’s team.

Nothing’s going right for the Penguins, and the Blue Jackets took advantage.

Overtime

Columbus comes to Montreal full of confidence after a fine victory.

– Wow magnifique.

Calum Ritchie pulled out the shootout fake move again. Misa and Martone have been box office. Sennecke has been hit. Cowan remains consistent. But Ritchie’s the best player in the OHL for my money. pic.twitter.com/vgq6EqcBHl – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 16, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s results.

Friday’s five-game slate featured three comeback wins, including an @AnaheimDucks multi-goal comeback victory secured with the help of a late game winner by Cutter Gauthier.#NHLStats: https://t.co/p7RXcnOUpM pic.twitter.com/hX09JJClZd – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 16, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.