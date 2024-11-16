Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5: Cutter Gauthier finally scores his first NHL goal

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Cutter Gauthier finally scores his first NHL goal
Credit: Only five games were played yesterday in the National Hockey League, with many teams on vacation. Even so, there were some fine highlights. Here’s what caught our eye. 1. Cutter Gauthier finally scores his first career NHL goal Here was a prospect whose first NHL goal was long overdue. Since his big break with the […]
Only five games were played yesterday in the National Hockey League, with many teams on vacation.

Even so, there were some fine highlights.

Here’s what caught our eye.

1. Cutter Gauthier finally scores his first career NHL goal

Here was a prospect whose first NHL goal was long overdue.

Since his big break with the Philadelphia Flyers, and his trade to the Anaheim Ducks, we’ve heard very little about Cutter Gauthier.

The 20-year-old forward was playing his 16ᵉ game of the season and 17ᵉ career NHL game last night, and he still hadn’t scored his first NHL goal.

Well, that’s now a thing of the past, as last night against the Detroit Red Wings, in a 6-4 win for the Anaheim Ducks, Gauthier scored his first NHL goal.

Of course, everywhere in the comments on social media about this goal, you can see Philadelphia Flyers fans making fun of Gauthier for the time it took to score his first goal, and that Matvei Michkov is so much better.

In short, Gauthier is only 20 years old, and still has plenty of time to develop.

Note that in defeat, Marco Kasper, the Red Wings’ Austrian center, also scored his first NHL goal.

2. Tough loss for Avalanche despite return of three forwards

The Colorado Avalanche benefited last night from the return of three key forwards in their line-up, with Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood all back in action.

For the occasion, the Washington Capitals were visiting Denver, and unfortunately for Drouin and his teammates, the Caps ruined the Avalanche’s party.

Ovechkin’s team won 5-2 thanks to two goals from Connor McMichael, who now has 12 goals this season.

Here’s his magnificent winning goal.

3. First career NHL shutout for Dustin Wolf

While Cutter Gauthier and Marco Kasper scored their first NHL goals, Calgary’s Dustin Wolf also scored his first career NHL shutout.

Wolf made 29 saves against the Nashville Predators to record his first NHL shutout at the age of 23.

The young American received the Flames’ vote of confidence to be the starting goaltender at the start of the season, and so far he’s responding with a 6-3-1 record in nine games, a 2.53 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

And as for the Preds, well, they continue their horrible start to the season with their 5-10-3 record.

4. Golden Knights win again in front of their fathers

Since their arrival in the NHL, like all the other teams, the Golden Knights have made it a tradition to take a trip for a few games abroad with the players’ dads.

It’s always a great time for the players, and makes for some great moments.

Plus, you’d have to think it really motivates the Golden Knights more, given that they have an 11-0-1 record on overseas trips with the dads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BarDown (@bardown)

It’s a really great statistic that continued yesterday with a 4-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club.

William Karlsson scored the winning goal with barely a minute left in regulation time.

5. Blue Jackets dominate Penguins before heading to Montreal

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be in Montreal today, Saturday, November 16, when they take on the Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight.

And before that trip, the Blue Jackets faced the Pittsburgh Penguins at home last night, and let’s just say it went well for the Blue Jackets.

They won 6-2 against Sidney Crosby’s team.

Nothing’s going right for the Penguins, and the Blue Jackets took advantage.

Columbus comes to Montreal full of confidence after a fine victory.


Overtime

– Wow magnifique.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content