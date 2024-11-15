Jacob Fowler loses it and gets sent off the pitch

Jacob Fowler loses it and gets sent off the pitchMichaël Petit
Jacob Fowler is one of the Montreal Canadiens’ most-watched prospects this season.
UConn started the first period with a lion’s share of 23 shots.
Fowler showed he wasn’t there to be fooled, stopping all 23 shots.
The third goal was the final straw, as the marker slipped through Fowler’s pads.
Immediately, he stood up and delivered a blocker blow to the opponent’s face.
CHAOS IN STORRS!!! TRISTAN FRASER HAS THE ICE BUS COOKIN
Huskies lead 3-1
Watch: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BKwiWROFzU
– UConn Men’s Hockey (@UConnMHOC) November 16, 2024
We didn’t know Fowler like this, but we understand he’s got dog in a lot and isn’t afraid to get a message across.
Fowler will have to learn to manage his emotions, as he’s thirsty for victory and wants to do everything he can to prove he’s the best.
Still, he’s on an excellent roll, and could possibly break Greg Gardner’s single-season shutout record.
With Boston College’s current wealthy club, all the odds are in his favor.
But he’ll have to pull himself together and manage his emotions better, because actions like this are unacceptable.
