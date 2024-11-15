Jacob Fowler loses it and gets sent off the pitch

Jacob Fowler is one of the Montreal Canadiens’ most-watched prospects this season.

With three shutouts in just eight starts, the Boston College Eagles goaltender faced the University of Connecticut Huskies.

UConn started the first period with a lion’s share of 23 shots.

Fowler showed he wasn’t there to be fooled, stopping all 23 shots.

However, the second period was much more difficult for Fowler.UConn continued to bombard the goalkeeper and hit the target three times to make it 3-1.

The third goal was the final straw, as the marker slipped through Fowler’s pads.

Immediately, he stood up and delivered a blocker blow to the opponent’s face.

UConn eventually took a 3-1 lead.

BC eventually lost by a score of 5-4.

We didn’t know Fowler like this, but we understand he’s got dog in a lot and isn’t afraid to get a message across.

He obviously crossed the line in this match, as a cookie hit to the face is not soft at all.

Fowler will have to learn to manage his emotions, as he’s thirsty for victory and wants to do everything he can to prove he’s the best.

He could even be suspended for this gesture.

Still, he’s on an excellent roll, and could possibly break Greg Gardner’s single-season shutout record.

Gardner had no fewer than 12 shutouts in 41 games, but he was 25 years old. Fowler is only 19.

With Boston College’s current wealthy club, all the odds are in his favor.

But he’ll have to pull himself together and manage his emotions better, because actions like this are unacceptable.

