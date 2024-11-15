Mathias Brunet’s advice to Martin St-Louis: “Start coaching for real!Michaël Petit
Martin St-Louis has quietly accustomed us to the fact that he’s not the coach who regularly changes his combinations.
But it’s time for him to make a move, to do something at this level.
"Start coaching for real there!" – @mathiasbrunet #ch #habs #hockey
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 16, 2024
“Start coaching for real, there. You’re a good teacher. Here, take out your Michel Therrien, your Bob Hartley behind a bench.” – Mathias Brunet
There’s too much room for improvement in the line-up not to shake things up.
Brunet also spoke of the principle that if there are no consequences, the players won’t improve.
Matheson may have had a very good season last year with 62 points, but MSL shouldn’t stop at this fact to justify his position on the first wave.
When he was at the helm of the Atlanta Trashers and a certain rookie by the name of Ilya Kovalchuk was making his NHL debut, he didn’t hesitate to make him understand things.
Hartley took away his privilege of the powerplay, as long as he didn’t show willingness defensively.
It’s a smart move for St-Louis.
Overtime
– The Québécois has scored a goal in his last three games.
Anthony Beauvillier moves into 1st place among Penguins scorers
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2024
– Bad news for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri will have to miss six to eight weeks of activity.
We have announced injury updates on Robby Fabbri, Cam Fowler, Mason McTavish and Urho Vaakanainen.
Detailshttps://t.co/QZ50qwbjnf
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 16, 2024
– Jordan Binnington reportedly on the trade market. [Responsible Gambler]