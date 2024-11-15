Mathias Brunet’s advice to Martin St-Louis: “Start coaching for real!

Most Canadiens fans are eagerly awaiting the day when Lane Hutson officially takes his place on the first wave of the powerplay.But it seems crystal clear: Hutson would be much more useful on the first power play.Plus, it would provide an effective veteran at the point of the second unit in Mike Matheson.

Martin St-Louis has quietly accustomed us to the fact that he’s not the coach who regularly changes his combinations.

But it’s time for him to make a move, to do something at this level.

“Start coaching for real, there. You’re a good teacher. Here, take out your Michel Therrien, your Bob Hartley behind a bench.” – Mathias Brunet

Mathias Brunet also believes that Hutson deserves his place on the first wave.He even has some very specific advice for the Habs head coach.He really has a point.St-Louis has done a good job so far, but things need to change.

There’s too much room for improvement in the line-up not to shake things up.

We can definitely switch Matheson and Hutson on the powerplay.

Brunet also spoke of the principle that if there are no consequences, the players won’t improve.

Matheson may have had a very good season last year with 62 points, but MSL shouldn’t stop at this fact to justify his position on the first wave.

Take Bob Hartley, for example.

When he was at the helm of the Atlanta Trashers and a certain rookie by the name of Ilya Kovalchuk was making his NHL debut, he didn’t hesitate to make him understand things.

The Russian was cheating too much and not folding at all, or hardly at all.

Hartley took away his privilege of the powerplay, as long as he didn’t show willingness defensively.

However, Mathias Brunet pointed out that placing Hutson on the first power play was not a punishment for Matheson.The young American defenseman is simply more offensive and creative than the veteran left-hander, and would be much more useful with the likes of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and company.

It’s a smart move for St-Louis.

Overtime

– The Québécois has scored a goal in his last three games.

Anthony Beauvillier moves into 1st place among Penguins scorers pic.twitter.com/i8DhnBOJky – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2024

– Bad news for the Ducks. Robby Fabbri will have to miss six to eight weeks of activity.

We have announced injury updates on Robby Fabbri, Cam Fowler, Mason McTavish and Urho Vaakanainen. Details https://t.co/QZ50qwbjnf – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 16, 2024

– Jordan Binnington reportedly on the trade market. [Responsible Gambler]