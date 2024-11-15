Ivan Demidov “Liked” a video preparing his arrival in Montreal

When is Ivan Demidov’s famous first game in the colors of the Montreal Canadiens?

It seems to me that the blue, white and red would suit him very well on a regular basis, wouldn’t it?

As we know, his contract with SKA St. Petersburg binds him to the Russian club until the end of the current season.

According to SKA’s schedule for this season, his last regular-season game will be on March 22.

If recent trends are anything to go by, the end of the playoffs in the KHL often comes towards the end of May.SKA has a very good chance of going all the way, with an excellent line-up.

Knowing that the Habs’ last game is on April 16, the chances of seeing Demidov in a Habs uniform at the end of this season are slim to none.

One thing’s for sure, Habs fans can’t wait to see him arrive in Montreal.

And according to a video of his arrival in the Québécois metropolis made by HFTV, the main interested party also seems to be excited about his arrival.

Demidov “liked” the video in question posted on HFTV‘s X/Twitter page.

Very nice editing on the part of HFTV.

Obviously, you have to keep in mind that a “like” doesn’t mean everything, but let’s just say he shouldn’t have nightmares about arriving in Montreal.

The situation with SKA and coach Roman Rotenberg regarding his usage time is raising more and more fans’ hackles.

But let’s not forget that next year, he’ll be in Montreal, electrifying the Bell Centre.

Let’s think of the great moments ahead.

Think of Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov on the powerplay moving the puck like there’s no tomorrow.

Let’s think of every time he’ll get us out of our seats when he pulls out his Sunday hands, every day of the week.

Overtime

The wait will be worth it.

– Indeed.

– Dylan Strome seems to be a perfect fit in Washington.

Already a solid scoring contributor over the last couple of seasons, Dylan Strome has taken it to an elite level so far in 2024-25. Already up to 23 points (5 goals and 18 assists) this season, he goes into tonight’s @Capitals visit to the Avs tied for 4th on this franchise list pic.twitter.com/7CYqeqzP76 – StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 15, 2024

– Crosby continues to prove he’s one of the best of all time.

collects his 1016th career assist and joins 13th all-time NHL assist leader! pic.twitter.com/uwB7arzkoV – RDS (@RDSca) November 16, 2024

– It would be quite a fight. Speaking of fights, for Netflix subscribers, don’t miss tonight’s famous Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.