Jeff Petry wore the wrong jersey at a game this week

Jeff Petry wore the wrong jersey at a game this weekMarc-Olivier Cook
But Wednesday night in the NHL, we witnessed a rather comical moment…
What’s it all about?
He wasn’t wearing the “Fanatics” jersey on his back. Instead, he was wearing an Adidas jersey:
This is a new category: The Previous Manufacturer Foul.
Someone in Detroit is getting a harshly worded email from Fanatics today, let me tell you … https://t.co/pk5Xrku6Lf
– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 14, 2024
But…
One thing’s for sure: the higher-ups at Fanatics can’t have been too happy when they saw this mistake.
After all, Fanatics and the NHL agreed on the terms of a ten-year deal that began this season… And in the early stages of the new deal, we see Jeff Petry wearing the wrong jersey on the ice.
Although, I do wonder why Fanatics would have Adidas-branded jerseys in its various warehouses…
It’s weird, really. And I imagine that Fanatics will do everything in its power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Overtime
– The boys are ready.
Florian had his say
Florian had his say#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/2U7KQxMAli
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 15, 2024
– On paper, the Rocket have a wicked good-looking club.
Laval Rocket lineup tonight in Syracuse against the Crunch:
Barré-Boulet – Gignac – Roy
Farrell – Beck – Davidson
Kidney – Dauphin – Simoneau
Arseneau – Xhekaj – Tuch
Engström – Mailloux
Wotherspoon – Lindström
Trudeau – Jacobs
Dobes
Hughes
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 15, 2024
– It goes without saying:
Relive some of Shea Weber’s best moments in Montreal ahead of his return to the Bell Centre on November 16
Photo gallery ↓ #GoHabsGo
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2024