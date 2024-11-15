Jeff Petry wore the wrong jersey at a game this week

This year, the NHL has a new partner for player uniforms.Fanatics is now in charge, whereas Adidas was previously in charge.

But Wednesday night in the NHL, we witnessed a rather comical moment…

What’s it all about?

Simple: Jeff Petry was spotted wearing old NHL jerseys.

He wasn’t wearing the “Fanatics” jersey on his back. Instead, he was wearing an Adidas jersey:

This is a new category: The Previous Manufacturer Foul. Someone in Detroit is getting a harshly worded email from Fanatics today, let me tell you … https://t.co/pk5Xrku6Lf – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 14, 2024

What happened to bring it to this? Only history will tell.

But…

One thing’s for sure: the higher-ups at Fanatics can’t have been too happy when they saw this mistake.

After all, Fanatics and the NHL agreed on the terms of a ten-year deal that began this season… And in the early stages of the new deal, we see Jeff Petry wearing the wrong jersey on the ice.

Not ideal!Having said that, we have to ask ourselves whether this mistake was made by the company or by the NHL. Fanatics has to send its jerseys to the various clubs in the league, and maybe there was simply an error in an order.

Although, I do wonder why Fanatics would have Adidas-branded jerseys in its various warehouses…

It’s weird, really. And I imagine that Fanatics will do everything in its power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

