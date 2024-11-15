Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jeff Petry wore the wrong jersey at a game this week

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Jeff Petry wore the wrong jersey at a game this week
Credit: This year, the NHL has a new partner for player uniforms. Fanatics is now in charge, whereas Adidas was previously in charge. But Wednesday night in the NHL, we witnessed a rather comical moment… What’s it all about? Simple: Jeff Petry was spotted wearing old NHL jerseys. He wasn’t wearing the “Fanatics” jersey on his […]
This year, the NHL has a new partner for player uniforms.

Fanatics is now in charge, whereas Adidas was previously in charge.

But Wednesday night in the NHL, we witnessed a rather comical moment…

What’s it all about?

Simple: Jeff Petry was spotted wearing old NHL jerseys.

He wasn’t wearing the “Fanatics” jersey on his back. Instead, he was wearing an Adidas jersey:

What happened to bring it to this? Only history will tell.

But…

One thing’s for sure: the higher-ups at Fanatics can’t have been too happy when they saw this mistake.

After all, Fanatics and the NHL agreed on the terms of a ten-year deal that began this season… And in the early stages of the new deal, we see Jeff Petry wearing the wrong jersey on the ice.

Not ideal!

Having said that, we have to ask ourselves whether this mistake was made by the company or by the NHL. Fanatics has to send its jerseys to the various clubs in the league, and maybe there was simply an error in an order.

Although, I do wonder why Fanatics would have Adidas-branded jerseys in its various warehouses…

It’s weird, really. And I imagine that Fanatics will do everything in its power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.


Overtime

– The boys are ready.

– On paper, the Rocket have a wicked good-looking club.

– It goes without saying:

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content