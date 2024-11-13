Cayden Primeau in Laval?

Right now, Cayden Primeau’s confidence is shattered.

He’s not playing to win: he’s playing to save his own skin and to try not to look crazy in front of the net.

That’s when the chain can come off for a goalie. Without confidence, it’s hard to stop the shots of the best hockey players in the world…

Since his performance against the Sabres, it’s the same question that keeps coming up.

“What do we do with him?

Obviously, the option of sending him to Laval is on the table. He’d have to go through the waivers before he could join the Rocket’s ranks… But given his performance so far this season, it would be surprising to see him claimed by another NHL team.

But Stéphane Waite went even further last night on L’Antichambre (RDS).

For Stéphane, there’s no doubt that Cayden Primeau could use a short stay with the Rocket! https://t.co/P1rOShcC8m pic.twitter.com/lkVak6HZJ4 – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) November 13, 2024

For the former CH goaltending coach, the Canadiens have no choice but to send him down: Waite maintains that Primeauregain his confidence.Last season, Primeau had some relatively interesting numbers.

His 2.99 goals-against average wasn’t the best, because the Canadiens gave up a lot of goals in general, but his .910 efficiency rate was respectable.

If he had a .910 save percentage this season, he’d be in the top-17 NHL goaltenders in that category.

But right now, his efficiency rate (.845) is the worst of any goaltender in the National League, and that’s why it’s time for the Canadiens to make a decision in his case.

The Canadiens need to help him out a bit, and sending him out to face the best players in the world isn’t going to do it.

That said, if the Habs put Primeau in the waivers with a view to sending him to Laval, they’ll have to call up a goalie to replace him. And at that point, you’d have to wonder whether Connor Hughes or Jakub Dobes would get the call.

A little birdie tells me it’s Hughes because he’s older and has more pro experience… But we also know that the Canadiens really like Dobes.

Anyway… All that to say, it’s not too hard to agree with Stéphane Waite’s comments.

