Magical night for McDavid, now just one point away from 1,000

The Canadiens players enjoyed a day off yesterday.That said, across the NHL, there were still seven games on the schedule.

What caught the eye? Let’s find out:

Tuesday’s seven-game slate saw the @NHLJets become the first team to reach 15 wins and a four-point performance from Connor McDavid as he moved to the brink of the 1,000-point milestone.#NHLStats: https://t.co/C0BYo3kj44 pic.twitter.com/2EHUBMVuDv – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 13, 2024

1: McDavid nears 1,000-point plateau

Before last night’s Oilers game, Connor McDavid had 995 career points.

But the club captain is clearly eager to reach the 1,000-point plateau because he was dominant against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

McDavid and Nuge connect on a BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/mH0BTknUfm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 13, 2024

He collected four points, including one on this magical sequence:The Islanders did everything they could to stay in the game and were able to force overtime.

But of course… It was the Oilers captain who stood up again.

He was an accomplice on Leon Draisaitl’s goal, which gave the Oilers a 4-3 victory:

LEON WINS IT Connor McDavid sets up Leon Draisaitl for his third @Energizer overtime winner of the season! pic.twitter.com/lBQsdEyLL1 – NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2024

Connor McDavid (one goal, three assists) played a part in all four of his team’s goals.

He now has 999 points on the scoreboard… And he could get his 1000th as early as tomorrow, when the poor Predators visit Edmonton.

Connor McDavid becomes the 99th player in NHL history with 999 career points Will he join the 1000 point club on Thursday? pic.twitter.com/EnanAQIwQb – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2024

2: The Jets are too strong

Sounds great!

For real… The Jets are starting to look really, really impressive.

Since the start of the season, no club (except the Leafs) has been able to beat them… And the Jets had a big test last night, when they were at Madison Square Garden to dispatch the mighty Rangers.

But the Jets were never afraid, and went on to defeat the Blue Shirts 6-3 :

The Jets now have a record of 15-1-0… And they’ve obviously settled into first place in the overall NHL standings.

They’ve also become the fastest NHL team to get 15 wins in a season.

3: A win that will do the Bruins good

Things aren’t going as planned in Boston.

The Bruins are disappointing despite the club’s big acquisitions last summer, and we’re even starting to hear that Jim Montgomery could lose his job because things are so bad.

LAST CALL FOR PASTA pic.twitter.com/c5vew1iC0k – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 13, 2024

Last night in St. Louis, however, the big guns came out in force.The Bruins went into the third period trailing 2-0 and came back to win 3-2.David Pastrnak played hero late in the game with a cannonball:

A goal and an assist for Pastrnak in the game… Just like Charlie McAvoy.

This win will do wonders for the Bruins’ morale.

4 : NHL Fight of the Year

The name Jonah Gadjovich probably doesn’t ring a bell.

But you’ll remember it after watching his fight with Brendon Dillon yesterday.

And I’m not talking nonsense:

HEAVY TILT FROM GADJOVICH AND DILLON pic.twitter.com/uLyHch6392 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 13, 2024

Whew…

Now that really is a heavyweight fight. And let’s just say I would have passed!

It was the Devils who won the game, putting the brakes on the Florida Panthers’ seven-game winning streak.

Paul Cotter… DJ and sniper pic.twitter.com/2fzdER5FXb – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 13, 2024

5: Linus Ullmark back in the game

Paul Cotter scored a magnificent goal with a simply violent shot:Last night saw the Battle of Ontario between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tim Stützle was playing in his 300th career game, and he took the opportunity to score two goals.

This one’s worth sharing:

But what’s important to know about this game is that Linus Ullmark was perfect against the Leafs’ big attack.

He stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn his first-ever shutout in a Sens uniform.

And he didn’t steal it:

Last week, Ullmark said publicly that he didn’t know where his game was.

He’s found it, obviously, otherwise he’d never have been able to blank a club like the Leafs.

Good for the Sens, who won 3-0.

– The Canucks won against the Flames (3-1).

– And in the victory, Brännström scored his first goal with the Canucks :

Erik Brännström has his first as a Canuck! pic.twitter.com/mjaVGOlJjy – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 13, 2024

– He’s too strong.

Dominant would be an understatement pic.twitter.com/9wxgLyRPy6 – NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2024

– Paul Cotter… the DJ?

Let Paul Cotter cook pic.twitter.com/ZrZGKQzF8Y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 13, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

– Five games tonight in the National League :