Gerard Gallant confirms he has not spoken with the Canadiens

Since Monday lunchtime, the rumour that Gerard Gallant had been spotted chatting with the Canadiens has been raging.On the one hand, Georges Laraque was told by a friend that he had seen them with his own eyes. On the other, numerous NHL journalists and informants, in addition to Kent Hughes, have refuted the information.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun went straight to the source to find out.

Appearing on RDS’s 5 à 7 on Tuesday, he revealed that he had spoken to the main interested party in this story, Gerard Gallant, who confirmed that he had never spoken with the Canadiens.

In fact, Gallant explained to LeBrun that he was genuinely surprised to hear the rumour.

Like many people on social networks, LeBrun raised the theory that Laraque’s source might have confused Gallant with someone who might look like him.

Several people thought Gallant looked a bit like John Sedgwick.Gallant has remained unemployed since leaving the Rangers organization in 2023. He had only held the position of head coach in the NHL from 2014 to 2023.We can therefore imagine that he would probably prefer a head coaching position to becoming an assistant.This would close the Gallant file in Montreal, even if Laraque remains convinced of his info. It could be that his tip is true and that Gallant is hiding the truth, but for now, everything points to falsehood.Perhaps the Canadiens should give Gallant a try anyway, now that the idea is out there. Martin St-Louis could really benefit from the advice of an experienced head coach to help him lead the Canadiens.

