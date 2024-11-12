Gerard Gallant confirms he has not spoken with the Canadiens

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun went straight to the source to find out.
Appearing on RDS’s 5 à 7 on Tuesday, he revealed that he had spoken to the main interested party in this story, Gerard Gallant, who confirmed that he had never spoken with the Canadiens.
View this post on Instagram
Like many people on social networks, LeBrun raised the theory that Laraque’s source might have confused Gallant with someone who might look like him.
One’s name is Gerard Gallant.
The other's name is John Sedgwick. #GoHabsGo
– Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) November 11, 2024
Lars Eller returns to Washington.
The Penguins have acquired a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick (originally belonging to Chicago) from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Lars Eller.
Details: https://t.co/EsojIpr7gk
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 12, 2024
It might make sense.
Carey Price should have a place in the Hall… but maybe not in his first year of eligibility, says @JiCLajoie: https: //t.co/c1BSHV7IVu
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2024
The general managers discussed several topics on Tuesday.
INSIDER TRADING…
– GMs reminded of tampering rules
– GMs interested in reducing contract term limits
– GMs asked for Coaches’ challenge ideas
– Why Holland joined NHL Hockey Ops
– NHL’s internal promotions
– Underperforming Penguins
– TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 12, 2024
– TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 12, 2024
Sad news.
Plunged into a coma for a month, Marco Angulo gives up the ghost
– RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2024