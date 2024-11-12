Skip to content
+/-: Slafkovsky is the only Habs player not in the negative

 Auteur: Emily Smith
+/-: Slafkovsky is the only Habs player not in the negative
The big guns of the Montreal Canadiens have finally woken up this Remembrance Day.

Nick Suzuki collected no less than four points, including two goals.

Cole Caufield scored twice, Kirby Dach had two assists and Juraj Slafkovsky had three assists.

The Slovakian is still just one goal short of the mark so far this season, but there’s no need to be alarmed.

Although many saw him scoring 25 goals this season, or even 30, his slow start to the season is perhaps the only negative point of his season, considering the Habs’ situation.

His 10 assists in 13 games prove that he’s an excellent provider for his teammates.

What’s more, he’s the only Habs player not to be in the negative for goal differential.

In fact, every other Habs player who has played at least one game is below 0.

Still, it’s surprising, considering the Habs have the worst goal differential in the entire NHL, as well as the most goals allowed, even after this afternoon’s game.

On the other hand, it’s not like it’s a glowing statistic.

And as we all know, the differential is a reflection of the team’s overall performance.

We can only conclude that Slaf is the least worst in this respect.

With the game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Slovak now has 11 points in 13 games.

Interestingly, his three points in the game surpass Shane Wright’s season-to-date point total of 15 games.

Slafkovsky’s first-round pick is definitely paying off.


This content was created with the help of AI.

