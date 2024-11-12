+/-: Slafkovsky is the only Habs player not in the negative

The Slovakian is still just one goal short of the mark so far this season, but there’s no need to be alarmed.
Although many saw him scoring 25 goals this season, or even 30, his slow start to the season is perhaps the only negative point of his season, considering the Habs’ situation.
His 10 assists in 13 games prove that he’s an excellent provider for his teammates.
What’s more, he’s the only Habs player not to be in the negative for goal differential.
Still, it’s surprising, considering the Habs have the worst goal differential in the entire NHL, as well as the most goals allowed, even after this afternoon’s game.
On the other hand, it’s not like it’s a glowing statistic.
And as we all know, the differential is a reflection of the team’s overall performance.
Interestingly, his three points in the game surpass Shane Wright’s season-to-date point total of 15 games.
Juraj Slafkovsky has more points today (3) than Shane Wright does all season, in the same amount of games played.
Patrick Tallon
Slafkovsky’s first-round pick is definitely paying off.
Overtime
– Interesting.
Ratings:
282,000 people (average per minute) watched the @CanadiensMTL game Saturday in Toronto on TVA Sports.
Another 286,000 watched on TVA.
Total: 570,000.
That’s more than usual (400,000 or so), but I guess we were expecting more.
Except…
Maxime Truman
– Matvei Michkov picked up a (very) nice pass on the powerplay.
TK FROM MICHKOV! pic.twitter.com/IAvmRXignT
Barstool Philly
– Erik Johnson wasn’t in denial for long. He wants his Gordie Howe hat trick.
Erik Johnson scores a goal and then immediately gets into a fight
Gordie Howe hatty watch pic.twitter.com/GpUwDtvOeY
B/R Open Ice