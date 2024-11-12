Shea Weber on his time in Montreal: “I guess I have David Poile to thank for that too”

Shea Weber was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, an honor fully deserved.Many of his former Habs teammates made the trip to attend, and the former Habs captain took advantage of his speech to thank the organization.At the same time, he took the liberty of making a jibe at former Predators general manager David Poile.

“I’d like to thank Marc Bergevin, Geoff Molson and the Canadiens de Montréal for giving me the opportunity to play in the most passionate hockey town I’ve ever seen. I think I should thank David Poile for that too.”

“Thank you very much”

– Shea Weber, to all the people who made his experience memorable in Montreal pic.twitter.com/H2EbffwjML – RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2024

We’ll recall that according to Marc Dumont, a former Habs journalist, Weber felt betrayed when he was traded and wasn’t the happiest to come to Montreal in 2016.

8 years later, Weber can look back and say that the closest he ever came to lifting a Stanley Cup was with the Habs.David Poile was also inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight, making the moment even more special for Weber.

The former Habs captain ended his speech with a “thank you very much”.

When they say you realize what you had once you don’t have it anymore, Weber is perfect proof. The Habs had in its ranks not only a player of great quality, but also a warrior and a leader.

He gave his all for the organization, and that’s what many were too quick to forget.

He didn’t talk much in the dressing room, but when he did, everyone listened. That’s the kind of presence the Habs need right now. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t pass up the kind of performance the Habs have been putting in all season.

Let’s hope one of the team’s current defensemen one day approaches the type of player Shea Weber was, it’s so necessary to be successful for a long time.

