Shea Weber on his time in Montreal: “I guess I have David Poile to thank for that too”Auteur: Sarah Jones
“I’d like to thank Marc Bergevin, Geoff Molson and the Canadiens de Montréal for giving me the opportunity to play in the most passionate hockey town I’ve ever seen. I think I should thank David Poile for that too.”
“Thank you very much”
– Shea Weber, to all the people who made his experience memorable in Montreal pic.twitter.com/H2EbffwjML
– RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2024
We’ll recall that according to Marc Dumont, a former Habs journalist, Weber felt betrayed when he was traded and wasn’t the happiest to come to Montreal in 2016.
The former Habs captain ended his speech with a “thank you very much”.
When they say you realize what you had once you don’t have it anymore, Weber is perfect proof. The Habs had in its ranks not only a player of great quality, but also a warrior and a leader.
He gave his all for the organization, and that’s what many were too quick to forget.
He didn’t talk much in the dressing room, but when he did, everyone listened. That’s the kind of presence the Habs need right now. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t pass up the kind of performance the Habs have been putting in all season.
Let’s hope one of the team’s current defensemen one day approaches the type of player Shea Weber was, it’s so necessary to be successful for a long time.
In Overtime
– Good night for Michkov.
The Russian contributed greatly to the Flyers’ victory https://t.co/rWPbf5Sc3t
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2024
– More now.
Canadiens get a much-needed imperfect win that feels perfect to them https://t.co/e50nb5ZACV
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 12, 2024
– Nice show of respect.
Pavel Datsyuk shows the utmost respect for all the players he faced throughout his storied career during his HHOF induction speech! pic.twitter.com/dwarGtPwcw
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 12, 2024