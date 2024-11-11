For the past three games, Cayden Primeau has allowed one goal every ten minutes

The Montreal Canadiens finally ended their losing streak this afternoon.The big guns finally woke up.Lane Hutson came close again to scoring the first goal of his career, and Cole Caufield scored twice. And Nick Suzuki got on the score sheet for the first time in his last five games with four points in the game.Offensively, it was madness. So much so, that both teams retired their starting goaltender.Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on 18 shots, while Cayden Primeau made only 9 saves on the 14 small shots he received during the game.

The young American goaltender is struggling this season, and it’s beginning to look like he might not be ready for the NHL just yet.

The statistics speak for themselves.In seven games, Primeau has allowed an average of 4.67 goals.

What’s even worse are his stats in his last three games.

Today, Primeau allowed 5 goals in 43 minutes and 43 seconds of play, for a 60-minute average of 6.86 goals per game.Against the Capitals on Halloween night, he gave up six goals in the entire game.

Finally, Primeau’s last appearance before the Caps was on the night of the famous thaw against the Seattle Kraken, when he allowed three goals in 37 minutes and 23 seconds of play.

In total, that’s 14 goals allowed in just over 140 minutes, or one goal every ten minutes.

It’s rough.

It’s not too complicated, Primeau just isn’t getting the job done.

It makes you wonder whether the Habs should look for a more experienced backup goalie to back up Samuel Montembeault.

I wouldn’t mind a low-cost deal for a veteran goalie.

The situation in front of the net is disheartening…

That’s what Mathias Brunet thinks, when he talks about it in his daily column on BPM Sports’ Le Retour des Sportifs .

It takes a talented second goalie: Cayden Primeau isn’t getting the job done! To listen to @mathiasbrunet‘s column: https://t.co/BaoJ05M4Qm pic.twitter.com/aZGVSflVjV – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 11, 2024

Change is needed at this level, otherwise Martin St-Louis’s troupe risks becoming increasingly discouraged, and more importantly, quickly.

Many would like to see Jakub Dobes get his chance with the big club, he who has done very well so far in Laval.

However, it’s important to bear in mind that he’s just come back from injury and may not be the best option at the moment.

The Habs would have three options to replace him as an auxiliary to Samuel Montembeault https://t.co/b21uiDcaQo – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2024

Earlier this evening, Vincent Duquette published an article on TVA Sports and raised a very interesting question.Would it be time to send Cayden Primeau to the waivers, with a view to him joining the Laval Rocket?

The idea isn’t crazy at all.

As he points out, it would be very surprising for any team to claim him in the waivers right now.His atrocious numbers this season should keep other clubs away, and the chances of losing him are extremely slim, if not nil.He could therefore regain his confidence in the AHL and give the club a boost.

However, I think the Habs need to go out and find an auxiliary goalie, because things aren’t going well at all, and send Primeau to Laval via the waivers.

Let’s wait a little before we start Jakub Dobes with the big club.

