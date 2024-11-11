For the past three games, Cayden Primeau has allowed one goal every ten minutes

For the past three games, Cayden Primeau has allowed one goal every ten minutesAuteur: Sarah Jones
The young American goaltender is struggling this season, and it’s beginning to look like he might not be ready for the NHL just yet.
What’s even worse are his stats in his last three games.
Finally, Primeau’s last appearance before the Caps was on the night of the famous thaw against the Seattle Kraken, when he allowed three goals in 37 minutes and 23 seconds of play.
In total, that’s 14 goals allowed in just over 140 minutes, or one goal every ten minutes.
It’s rough.
It’s not too complicated, Primeau just isn’t getting the job done.
I wouldn’t mind a low-cost deal for a veteran goalie.
The situation in front of the net is disheartening…
That’s what Mathias Brunet thinks, when he talks about it in his daily column on BPM Sports’ Le Retour des Sportifs .
It takes a talented second goalie: Cayden Primeau isn’t getting the job done!
To listen to @mathiasbrunet‘s column: https://t.co/BaoJ05M4Qm pic.twitter.com/aZGVSflVjV
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 11, 2024
Change is needed at this level, otherwise Martin St-Louis’s troupe risks becoming increasingly discouraged, and more importantly, quickly.
However, it’s important to bear in mind that he’s just come back from injury and may not be the best option at the moment.
The Habs would have three options to replace him as an auxiliary to Samuel Montembeaulthttps://t.co/b21uiDcaQo
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2024
The idea isn’t crazy at all.
However, I think the Habs need to go out and find an auxiliary goalie, because things aren’t going well at all, and send Primeau to Laval via the waivers.
Let’s wait a little before we start Jakub Dobes with the big club.
Overtime
– Beautiful photo.
Hall of Famers through and through. Scott Burnside and Pierre Houde pic.twitter.com/c7W0GTxjQp
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 11, 2024
– Listen now.
Quinton Byfield Soulja Boy
Legendary goal song selection. pic.twitter.com/x0KbeyvsbY
– Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) November 11, 2024
– Good news.
Here’s a link to my latest story: Cody Fajardo ‘fully committed to playing another year’ as Alouettes QB | Montreal Gazette https://t.co/lVaawgZpAk
– Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) November 11, 2024
– A very difficult choice. For me, it would be William Nylander as starter, Tage Thompson on the bench and Kyle Connor would unfortunately be cut, although I love the player.
Three great players, three tough choices. pic.twitter.com/EACx6UH7yN
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2024