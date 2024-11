We don’t know when Patrik Laine will be back in action.

What we do know, however, is that the Canadiens’ Patrik Laine was able to put on his skates this past weekend.

Patrik Laine on the ice in Brossard again this morning! pic.twitter.com/xNHEdZGwHk – RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2024

But now we learn that the maverick was skating again today.In a video published by RDS, we see him testing his knee by making turns on the rink, and we also see him shooting at the net.And he looks relatively comfortable:

More details to come…