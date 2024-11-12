Pittsburgh: “everyone is available, except #87”.Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Firing the coach? That’s debatable, yes.
Are we entering ‘Penguins coaching change’ territory?
Mike Sullivan will get scooped up somewhere fast, but something’s gotta give in Pittsburgh.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 12, 2024
Pittsburgh’s management obviously ignored the red flags and decided to go for it, building a great team around Sidney Crosby for the end of his career. But – as expected – it’s not working out so well.
The club’s management would therefore be open to several solutions to improve the team. And according to journalist Taylor Haase, who covers the Penguins for DK Pittsburgh Sports, everything is on the table… or almost.
Everyone is available, except #87. – Taylor Haase
The 16,526 fans at PPG Paints Arena who bought a ticket for Monday’s matchup between the Penguins and Stars were treated to a terrible slice of local hockey history.
And soon, much of what they witnessed might be history, as well.
What I’mhearinghttps://t.co/z7UOYrd1rE.
– Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) November 12, 2024
After all, Kent Hughes’ former client has, according to rumours that have been denied in recent months, opened the door to a deal that would allow him to finish his career with the Canadiens.
At $6.1 million on the chopping block until 2028, I wouldn’t go looking for him… even if, at the moment, he’s helping the Canadiens.
