Pittsburgh: “everyone is available, except #87”.

You thought things were bad in Boston ? Things are even worse with the Penguins.Yesterday, the club took a real beating against Dallas (7-1 loss) and morale is low. The club has just 14 points (two more than the Habs) in 17 games (one more than the Habs) so far this season, and everything is on the table.

Firing the coach? That’s debatable, yes.

Are we entering ‘Penguins coaching change’ territory? Mike Sullivan will get scooped up somewhere fast, but something’s gotta give in Pittsburgh. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 12, 2024

The promise made to Sidney Crosby during the off-season (to be better than last year and to fight for the playoffs) is clearly not coming true. Like the Habs? YesIt seems that with an aging group, this was to be expected in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh’s management obviously ignored the red flags and decided to go for it, building a great team around Sidney Crosby for the end of his career. But – as expected – it’s not working out so well.

The club’s management would therefore be open to several solutions to improve the team. And according to journalist Taylor Haase, who covers the Penguins for DK Pittsburgh Sports, everything is on the table… or almost.

Everyone is available, except #87. – Taylor Haase

The 16,526 fans at PPG Paints Arena who bought a ticket for Monday’s matchup between the Penguins and Stars were treated to a terrible slice of local hockey history. And soon, much of what they witnessed might be history, as well. What I’mhearing https://t.co/z7UOYrd1rE. – Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) November 12, 2024

Does this mean the club would be willing, at the right price, to let the likes of Evgeni Malkin and Kristopher Letang go? Obviously, the answer seems to be yes, from what Taylor Haase has heard.Of necessity, we have to wonder whether Kristopher Letang will be linked to the Canadiens.

After all, Kent Hughes’ former client has, according to rumours that have been denied in recent months, opened the door to a deal that would allow him to finish his career with the Canadiens.

At $6.1 million on the chopping block until 2028, I wouldn’t go looking for him… even if, at the moment, he’s helping the Canadiens.

Overtime

These (good) texts used to be written in March/April/May… This year, they're in November. #EarlyToTalkDraft #ReconstructionReigns

Congrats to Sam Harris on being named the NCGC Forward of the Week He currently has 9G & 4A for 13P in 9GP, leading the NCAA in goals

Ken Holland is an NHL consultant.