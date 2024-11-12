Skip to content
 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Pittsburgh: “everyone is available, except #87”.
Credit: Getty Images
You thought things were bad in Boston? Things are even worse with the Penguins.

Yesterday, the club took a real beating against Dallas (7-1 loss) and morale is low. The club has just 14 points (two more than the Habs) in 17 games (one more than the Habs) so far this season, and everything is on the table.

Firing the coach? That’s debatable, yes.

The promise made to Sidney Crosby during the off-season (to be better than last year and to fight for the playoffs) is clearly not coming true. Like the Habs? Yes

It seems that with an aging group, this was to be expected in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh’s management obviously ignored the red flags and decided to go for it, building a great team around Sidney Crosby for the end of his career. But – as expected – it’s not working out so well.

The club’s management would therefore be open to several solutions to improve the team. And according to journalist Taylor Haase, who covers the Penguins for DK Pittsburgh Sports, everything is on the table… or almost.

Everyone is available, except #87. – Taylor Haase

Does this mean the club would be willing, at the right price, to let the likes of Evgeni Malkin and Kristopher Letang go? Obviously, the answer seems to be yes, from what Taylor Haase has heard.

Of necessity, we have to wonder whether Kristopher Letang will be linked to the Canadiens.

After all, Kent Hughes’ former client has, according to rumours that have been denied in recent months, opened the door to a deal that would allow him to finish his career with the Canadiens.

At $6.1 million on the chopping block until 2028, I wouldn’t go looking for him… even if, at the moment, he’s helping the Canadiens.


This content was created with the help of AI.

